Former Utah QB Throws Touchdown Pass During USFL's Week 7

May 27, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams threw a touchdown pass during the Pittsburgh Maulers’ loss to the Philadelphia Stars in Week 7 of the 2023 USFL season.

The Maulers hosted the Philadelphia Stars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, May 27.

With 2:47 remaining in the second quarter, Williams connected with Isiah Hennie for 17 yards and six points. The Williams-Hennie touchdown helped the Maulers take a 21-13 lead over the Stars.

Pittsburgh took a 24-20 advantage into the locker room at the halftime break.

The Stars came back to beat the Maulers, 37-31.

Williams finished the game 18/28 passing for 145 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. He added 11 carries for 44 yards with his legs.

Williams entered Week 7 having thrown for 735 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 63.6 percent completion rate in six games this season. He’d also run the ball for 214 yards and two touchdowns before playing Philadelphia.

With the loss to the Stars, the Maulers dropped to a record of 2-5 this season.

RELATED: Troy Williams Throws TD Pass, Leads Maulers To Win Over Stars

Pittsburgh’s next game is against the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on USA.

About Troy Williams

Prior to his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

