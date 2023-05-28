KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Perseverance rover captures new images of ancient river evidence

May 28, 2023, 12:09 PM

Mars Perseverance rover photos...

The Perseverance rover captured a mosaic of "Pinestand," where layers of sedimentary rock could have been formed by a deep, fast-flowing river. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)

(Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

PASADENA, Calif. (CNN) — A raging river might have cut across Mars billions of years ago.

The Perseverance rover has captured new images that appear to reveal geologic evidence of a fast-flowing river that fed into Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient Martian lake.

Perseverance began exploring the remnants of the environment within the crater, which now resembles a dry lake bed, after landing on the red planet in February 2021.

The rover started studying a fan-shaped deposit in the area that stands 820 feet (250 meters) tall, likely the remnants of an ancient river delta, about a year ago. First, Perseverance studied the eroded front edge of the fan. Now, the rover has climbed on top of the fan to explore the sedimentary rock that may preserve evidence of past water — and life, if it ever existed.

Mars rover photos

The bands of rocks in this image of “Skrinkle Haven” taken by the Perseverance rover may have been formed by a fast-flowing river. The rover took 203 images between February 28 and March 9 to create this mosaic. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

“This fan really represents the main history of water in the crater,” Katie Stack Morgan, Perseverance’s deputy project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told CNN. “With the rover, we’re actually moving through different environments that once had water associated with them. So here in Jezero, we have evidence of lakes, deltas and ancient rivers.”

The curved layers of the fan suggest flowing water shaped them, and the latest images taken by the rover point to a deeper and more rapidly moving river than scientists expected on Mars. It’s the first time scientists have seen environments such as this on Mars.

Scientists have long been curious about the diverse types of waterways that once existed on Mars more than 3 billion years ago, when the planet was warmer and wetter. Previous observations by the Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars in 2012 and is exploring Gale Crater about 2,300 miles (3,700 kilometers) away, revealed evidence of shallow streams rather than powerful rivers.

Perseverance’s latest findings, collected in two mosaic images, showcase cobbles and coarse sediment grains.

“Those indicate a high-energy river that’s truckin’ and carrying a lot of debris. The more powerful the flow of water, the more easily it’s able to move larger pieces of material,” said Libby Ives, a postdoctoral researcher at JPL, in a statement.

Rivers likely carried the big boulders and debris from other areas on Mars to Jezero Crater, Morgan said.

Clues within the new Mars mosaics

One of the mosaics shows a deposit dubbed “Skrinkle Haven,” where flowing water carved rock layers that remain billions of years later. Scientists aren’t sure whether the rows of rocks that appear to ripple across the landscape are like the shifting riverbanks of the Mississippi or the island-like sandbars of the Platte River in Nebraska.

The rocky layers were likely much taller in the past but have been eroded by wind over time.

Mars helicopter images 05/28/2023

The Ingenuity helicopter, serving as an aerial scout for the rover, took a photo of Perseverance during its 51st flight on April 22. The rover can be seen in the top left of the image. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

“The wind has acted like a scalpel that has cut the tops off these deposits,” said Michael Lamb, river specialist and Perseverance science team collaborator at Caltech, in a statement. “We do see deposits like this on Earth, but they’re never as well exposed as they are here on Mars. Earth is covered in vegetation that hides these layers.”

Perseverance also observed “Pinestand,” an isolated hill formation filled with layers of sandwiched sedimentary rocks that curve toward the sky as high as 66 feet (20 meters).

“These layers are anomalously tall for rivers on Earth,” Ives said. “But at the same time, the most common way to create these kinds of landforms would be a river.”

Perseverance and the search for life

Scientists are using all the tools in Perseverance’s kit to get to the bottom of the river mystery, including the rover’s ground-penetrating Radar Imager for Mars’ Subsurface Experiment, or RIMFAX, to search below the site. The Perseverance team is also analyzing other images taken by the rover.

Samples of rocks and dirt collected by the rover will eventually travel to Earth via the ambitious Mars Sample Return program, a series of successive missions slated for the next decade that will venture to the red planet, grab samples from Perseverance’s cache and bring them back for scientists to analyze in labs around the world.

“One of the reasons why we chose Jezero as the landing site is because the more diverse rocks we have, the more chance we have to learn more about the processes that took place on Mars and formed Mars,” Morgan said. “We have different types of potential habitable environments recorded within these rocks.”

The rocks and Martian soil samples might reveal whether life ever existed on Mars.

“To answer that question, we have to bring these rocks back to Earth, where we have really sophisticated instruments and laboratories that can deeply probe that question,” Morgan said. “And it’s a hard question to answer. We struggle even with early Earth rocks to answer this question. But Perseverance’s job is to identify those rocks that have the best chances of having life in them, and we’ve been able to do that.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: In this photo illustration, the welcome screen for the OpenAI "ChatG...

Ramishah Maruf

Lawyer apologizes for fake court citations from ChatGPT

The meteoric rise of ChatGPT is shaking up multiple industries – including law. A lawyer for a man suing Avianca Airlines apologized in court after at least six cases as research for a brief were bogus, made up by ChatGPT.

2 days ago

Musk...

Associated Press

Elon Musk’s company Neuralink says FDA approved brain implant trials in people

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it's gotten permission from U.S. regulators to begin testing its device in people.

3 days ago

Brain Spine Implants Paralysis Walk...

Jamie Gumbrecht and Deidre McPhillips, CNN

Man with paralysis walks naturally after brain, spine implants

New research reveals how a medical device helped one man with paralysis walk naturally again, more than a decade after an injury.

4 days ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, U.S. Department of Health & H...

Mike Anderson

US top doctor warns of social risks for teens this summer

The U.S. Surgeon General is warning parents about teenagers overusing social media during summer break. 

6 days ago

FILE - Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain's Foreig...

David Hamilton

Musk plane tracker will now track Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis official plane

Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college student who was once banned from Twitter for posting the real-time movements of Elon Musk’s jet, has a new target: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

6 days ago

...

Mike Headrick and Cindy St. Clair

AI Revolution: The past, present, and future of artificial intelligence in Utah 

The world of AI is only as limited as human imagination. So how do you interpret artificial intelligence and its applications in your life? Mike Headrick investigates.   

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Perseverance rover captures new images of ancient river evidence