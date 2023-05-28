KSL Flood Watch
Josef Newgarden Wins 2023 Indianapolis 500

May 28, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.Josef Newgarden won the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 for his first victory at the IndyCar Series event.

The 2023 Indy 500 took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28.

Newgarden edged Marcus Ericsson, Santino Ferrucci, Álex Palou, Alexander Rossi, and Scott Dixon to his first Indy 500 title.

Newgarden started the race in the 17th position.

By winning the race, Newgarden drank the traditional celebratory glass of milk at the annual event. The Nashville, Tennessee native chose whole milk.

It was Newgarden’s 12th Indianapolis 500. He’s won 27 IndyCar races during his career.

