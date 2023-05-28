KSL Flood Watch
2 teens charged with shooting man 6 times in St. George drug robbery, charges say

May 28, 2023, 3:12 PM

FILE (St. George Police Department Facebook)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

ST. GEORGE — Two men were charged Friday with attempted murder tied to a January robbery that turned into a shooting.

On Jan. 23, police say a man arrived at St. George Regional Hospital after having been shot six times in the right arm.

The man’s car had 11 bullet holes in it. Seventeen 9mm casings and several jars of what is thought to be marijuana were found in the area of the shooting, according to a police booking affidavit. Investigators said the “main focus of the bullets were going in the direction of the driver’s seat of the vehicle.”

Police identified eight people who they say were involved in the incident, some of whom told police Gavin David Williams, 19, and Lars Randal Albertsen, 19, planned a robbery with the intent to steal marijuana from the victim, the affidavit states.

The others who were allegedly involved told police Albertsen took a picture of money and sent it to the man with the marijuana as proof that he planned to purchase it from him, even though he had no intent of buying it, according to the affidavit.

Detectives learned that two of the eight individuals remained in the car while the rest approached together. At some point, the individuals sped away in their own vehicle and shots were fired at the victim in his car, police said.

Albertsen and Williams were identified as the ones who shot at the man as they drove away, the affidavit alleges. Some of the people involved told police Williams allegedly made threats to them about their lives if they said anything about this incident.

“Gavin also made phone calls to his girlfriend who was involved and told him that she had spoken to law enforcement and their involvement with this incident after a search warrant was served,” according to the affidavit. During the recorded phone calls, police say Williams “asked her why she would tell the police they were there when they weren’t” and he told the girlfriend to stop talking to detectives.

Williams and Albertsen were charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; plus discharge of a firearm causing bodily harm, criminal mischief greater than $5,000, and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, second-degree felonies. Williams is also charged with tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony.

The men were arrested Wednesday. Williams has been charged in the past for other incidents of robbery, theft and assault.

Albertsen was also arrested early Monday when he and another individual were allegedly found in a vehicle at the Tech Ridge outlook with marijuana, a stolen gun and two vape items. He was arrested for investigation of possession of weapon by a restricted person, possession of a stolen firearm, drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and interfering with an arresting officer..

