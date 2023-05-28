KSL Flood Watch
Utah Softball Stamps Ticket To World Series For First Time Since 1994

May 28, 2023, 3:57 PM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball is heading to the World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time since 1994 after beating San Diego State in game three of the Super Regionals.

Unsurprisingly, it was a dog fight between the Utes and Aztecs with nothing given. SDSU drew blood first at the top of the second inning sending one runner home. Utah answered back at the bottom of the second inning pushing four runners through to gain a 4-1 lead.

San Diego State made it interesting at the top of the fourth pushing one more runner through, but the Utes quickly pushed one through at the bottom of the fifth to give Utah a 5-2 lead. The Utes added another two runs at the bottom of the sixth making the final score 7-2 after holding the Aztecs scoreless at the top of the seventh.

Last Time Utah Went To The World Series Amy Hogue Was A Player

The last time the Utes went to the World Series, head coach Amy Hogue was a player on the team. Naturally, there were a lot of emotions for coach Hogue and her players adding one more milestone to a year full of them for Utah softball.

 

“None of this is about me,” Hogue said of the milestone. “I know that’s a bit cliche to say, but the alumni- this is for everyone who helped build this place. From the University who decided to build this nice stadium that we can fill out and do this. I mean, there are so many pieces that went into place and the alumni that’s out there, they built this. I just got to write the lineup and be a part of the ride. I’m really proud of the accomplishment because there were so many people involved and we should be proud of that fact, that it was a whole group that got this done.”

Up Next For The Utes

The Utes will be heading to Oklahoma City on June 1st and will face a familiar foe to start in the Washington Huskies.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Utah Softball Stamps Ticket To World Series For First Time Since 1994