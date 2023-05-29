KSL Flood Watch
Utah’s national parks caution visitors of high waters, large crowds for Memorial Day

May 28, 2023, 6:37 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm

(National Park Service Photo/Neal Herbert)...

(National Park Service Photo/Neal Herbert)

(National Park Service Photo/Neal Herbert)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times for Utah’s national parks, meaning many are already at capacity or require a reservation.

Here is a list of the current statuses of many of Utah’s national and state parks as of Sunday if you are looking to visit for Memorial Day.

State Parks

  • Gunlock State Park in Gunlock, Utah:
    • Closed: Due to max capacity – Unknown reopening.
  • Deer Creek State Park in Wallsburg, Utah:
    • Open, but all campgrounds are booked.
  • Dead Horse Point State Park in Moab, Utah:
    • Open to all visitors and no closures
      • Expect delays between 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
  • East Canyon State Park in Morgan, Utah:
    • Open to visitors, but all campgrounds, cabins, wagons, and yurts are full.
    • Mormon Flats trail and campground are closed due to flooding.
    • Highway 65 to Parleys Canyon is still closed
  • Echo State Park in Coalville, Utah:
    • Open to visitors, but all campgrounds are full.
      • Red Rock Campground is still closed for construction.
  • Goblin Valley State Park in Green River, Utah:
    • Open to visitors and no closures, but expect delays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Jordanelle State Park in Heber City, Utah:
    • Open to visitors, but some areas are closed.
      • The Rock Cliff Nature Center and surrounding boardwalks are currently closed due to high water. The Rock Cliff boat ramp and trailhead parking remain accessible
  • Kodachrome Basin State Park in Cannonville, Utah:
    • Open to visitors, but some areas are closed.
      • The Basin Campground, Oasis Group Site, Laundromat, and Bunkhouses will be closed due to a paving project impacting the North end of the park. Trails on the North end will only be accessible by walking in via the Grand Parade connecting trail.
  • Lost Creek State Park in Morgan County, Utah:
    • Open to visitors and no closures.
  • Palisade State Park in Sterling, Utah:
    • Open to visitors and no closures.
  • Quail Creek State Park in Hurricane, Utah:
    • Closed: Due to max capacity – Unknown reopening.
  • Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, Utah:
    • Closed: Due to max capacity – Unknown reopening.
  • Scofield State Park in Scofield, Utah:
    • Open to visitors, but the park will not have running water.
  • Wasatch Mountain State Park in Midway, Utah:
    • Open to visitors, but some trails are closed.
      • Pine Creek Trail has been damaged by flooding and is partially closed

National Parks

  • Zions National Park in Springdale, Utah:
    • Open to visitors, but some trails are closed.
      • Kolob Canyons Road is partially closed.
      • The Narrows is closed to hiking and canyoneering.
      • The road to West Rim Trailhead is closed near Lava Point.
      • The trail bridge at Zion Lodge is closed,
  • Bryce Canyon National Park in Bryce Canyon City, Utah:
    • Open to visitors and no closures.
  • Arches National Park in Moab, Utah:
    • Open to visitors and no closures, but visitors must reserve a time to visit from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their website.
  • Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah:
    • Open to visitors, with flood and road warnings.
      • White Rim Road is flooded at Upheaval Wash, and vehicles are at risk of getting stuck.
      • Hite Ramp is closed.
      • The park warns users that the North Wash take-out as a trailer would not make it down the dirt slope.
  • Capitol Reef National Park in Fruita, Utah:
    • Mostly Closed Until August 31: To protect sensitive resources.
      • The heads of Burro Wash and Fivemile Wash continuing east 2 miles, and Shinob Canyon and any route descending into Shinob, including Na-gah, Nighthawk, & Timpie, are closed.

Any state or national parks not featured on this list have not provided an update or a Memorial Day status for their parks.

