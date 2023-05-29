Utah’s national parks caution visitors of high waters, large crowds for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times for Utah’s national parks, meaning many are already at capacity or require a reservation.

Here is a list of the current statuses of many of Utah’s national and state parks as of Sunday if you are looking to visit for Memorial Day.

State Parks

National Parks

Zions National Park in Springdale, Utah: Open to visitors, but some trails are closed. Kolob Canyons Road is partially closed. The Narrows is closed to hiking and canyoneering. The road to West Rim Trailhead is closed near Lava Point. The trail bridge at Zion Lodge is closed,

Bryce Canyon National Park in Bryce Canyon City, Utah: Open to visitors and no closures.

Arches National Park in Moab, Utah: Open to visitors and no closures, but visitors must reserve a time to visit from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their website.

Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah: Open to visitors, with flood and road warnings. White Rim Road is flooded at Upheaval Wash, and vehicles are at risk of getting stuck. Hite Ramp is closed. The park warns users that the North Wash take-out as a trailer would not make it down the dirt slope.

Capitol Reef National Park in Fruita, Utah: Mostly Closed Until August 31: To protect sensitive resources. The heads of Burro Wash and Fivemile Wash continuing east 2 miles, and Shinob Canyon and any route descending into Shinob, including Na-gah, Nighthawk, & Timpie, are closed.



Any state or national parks not featured on this list have not provided an update or a Memorial Day status for their parks.