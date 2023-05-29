OUTDOORS & RECREATION
Utah’s national parks caution visitors of high waters, large crowds for Memorial Day
May 28, 2023, 6:37 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm
(National Park Service Photo/Neal Herbert)
Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times for Utah’s national parks, meaning many are already at capacity or require a reservation.
Here is a list of the current statuses of many of Utah’s national and state parks as of Sunday if you are looking to visit for Memorial Day.
State Parks
- Gunlock State Park in Gunlock, Utah:
- Closed: Due to max capacity – Unknown reopening.
- Deer Creek State Park in Wallsburg, Utah:
- Open, but all campgrounds are booked.
- Dead Horse Point State Park in Moab, Utah:
- Open to all visitors and no closures
- Expect delays between 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
- East Canyon State Park in Morgan, Utah:
- Open to visitors, but all campgrounds, cabins, wagons, and yurts are full.
- Mormon Flats trail and campground are closed due to flooding.
- Highway 65 to Parleys Canyon is still closed
- Echo State Park in Coalville, Utah:
- Open to visitors, but all campgrounds are full.
- Red Rock Campground is still closed for construction.
- Goblin Valley State Park in Green River, Utah:
- Open to visitors and no closures, but expect delays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jordanelle State Park in Heber City, Utah:
- Open to visitors, but some areas are closed.
- The Rock Cliff Nature Center and surrounding boardwalks are currently closed due to high water. The Rock Cliff boat ramp and trailhead parking remain accessible
- Kodachrome Basin State Park in Cannonville, Utah:
- Open to visitors, but some areas are closed.
- The Basin Campground, Oasis Group Site, Laundromat, and Bunkhouses will be closed due to a paving project impacting the North end of the park. Trails on the North end will only be accessible by walking in via the Grand Parade connecting trail.
- Lost Creek State Park in Morgan County, Utah:
- Open to visitors and no closures.
- Palisade State Park in Sterling, Utah:
- Open to visitors and no closures.
- Quail Creek State Park in Hurricane, Utah:
- Closed: Due to max capacity – Unknown reopening.
- Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, Utah:
- Closed: Due to max capacity – Unknown reopening.
- Scofield State Park in Scofield, Utah:
- Open to visitors, but the park will not have running water.
- Wasatch Mountain State Park in Midway, Utah:
- Open to visitors, but some trails are closed.
- Pine Creek Trail has been damaged by flooding and is partially closed
National Parks
- Zions National Park in Springdale, Utah:
- Open to visitors, but some trails are closed.
- Kolob Canyons Road is partially closed.
- The Narrows is closed to hiking and canyoneering.
- The road to West Rim Trailhead is closed near Lava Point.
- The trail bridge at Zion Lodge is closed,
- Bryce Canyon National Park in Bryce Canyon City, Utah:
- Open to visitors and no closures.
- Arches National Park in Moab, Utah:
- Open to visitors and no closures, but visitors must reserve a time to visit from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their website.
- Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah:
- Open to visitors, with flood and road warnings.
- White Rim Road is flooded at Upheaval Wash, and vehicles are at risk of getting stuck.
- Hite Ramp is closed.
- The park warns users that the North Wash take-out as a trailer would not make it down the dirt slope.
- Capitol Reef National Park in Fruita, Utah:
- Mostly Closed Until August 31: To protect sensitive resources.
- The heads of Burro Wash and Fivemile Wash continuing east 2 miles, and Shinob Canyon and any route descending into Shinob, including Na-gah, Nighthawk, & Timpie, are closed.
Any state or national parks not featured on this list have not provided an update or a Memorial Day status for their parks.