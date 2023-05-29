KSL Flood Watch
North Korea tells Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days

May 28, 2023, 7:20 PM

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspe...

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects what it says is the test-launch of Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on April 13, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s coast guard said North Korea has notified it that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

Japan’s coast guard said the notice from North Korean waterway authorities said the launch window was from May 31 and June 11 and that the launch may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island.

Japan’s coast guard issued a safety warning for ships that would passing through the area during the launch window.

North Korea fires at least six short-range missiles as Kim Jong Un and daughter look on

The prime minister’s office said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed officials to do their utmost to gather and analyze information related to the launch and inform people about it.

Pyongyang said early this month its first military spy satellite was ready for launch. Such a launch would use long-range missile technology banned by past U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea’s past launches have demonstrated an ability to deliver a satellite into space, but there are questions about the satellite’s capability.

