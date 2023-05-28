Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Seven Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the fifth week of the 2023 USFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (5-2)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup in Birmingham’s 24-20 win over the New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, May 27.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers (4-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Gamblers suffered a 23-20 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, May 28.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on USA

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers (4-3)

The former Utah running back is currently on the Gamblers’ Injured Reserve List and did not play in Houston’s 23-20 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, May 28.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (3-4)

The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles and three solo tackles in Michigan’s 25-22 win over the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 28.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Lo Falemaka – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (4-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers suffered a 24-20 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 27.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (4-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers and the Breakers suffered a 24-20 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 27.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (2-5)

The former Utah quarterback was 18/28 passing for 145 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Pittsburgh’s 37-31 loss to the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, May 27. Williams also ran the ball 11 times for 44 yards.

Next Game: vs. Houston Gamblers on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers (4-3)

The former BYU defensive back had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Houston’s 23-20 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, May 28.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (3-4)

The former BYU defensive back had eight total tackles and seven total tackles in Michigan’s 25-22 win over the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 28.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats (4-3)

The former BYU defensive back had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Memphis’ 23-20 win over the Houston Gamblers on Sunday, May 28.

Next Game: @ New Jersey Generals on Sunday, June 4 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats* (4-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Showboats beat the Houston Gamblers, 23-20, on Sunday, May 28.

Next Game: @ New Jersey Generals on Sunday, June 4 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (2-5)

The former BYU defensive back and the Maulers suffered a 37-31 loss to the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, May 27.

Next Game: vs. Houston Gamblers on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars* (4-3)

The former Weber State defensive end had two tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in Philadelphia’s 37-31 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, May 27.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – New Jersey Generals* (2-5)

The former Southern Utah punter punted six times with an average of 52.2 yards per kick in New Jersey’s 25-22 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 28.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 4 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Marquez Tucker – Offensive Lineman – Birmingham Stallions* (5-2)

The former Southern Utah offensive man and the Stallions beat the New Orleans Breakers, 24-20, on Saturday, May 27.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)* (4-3)

The former Desert Hills standout had nine total tackles and five solo tackles in Philadelphia’s 37-31 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, May 27.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

