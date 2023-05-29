Water bursts out of Millcreek road due to broken water line

MILLCREEK, Utah — A water line break caused water to gush out of a Millcreek road Saturday afternoon.

Salt Lake Department of Public Utilities spokeswoman Chloe Morroni told KSL the small water line broke due to a “tennis ball-sized hole” on Wasatch Boulevard and Eastwood Drive.

She said city crews were able to clamp the hole and fix it quickly but are still repairing the road, and it might take a few days due to Memorial Day weekend.

Morroni said since the line was so close to the water source, there was a lot of pressure causing water to spray high into the air.