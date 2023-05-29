KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Rattlesnakes are appearing on Utah trails, around homes later than normal

May 28, 2023, 10:16 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As the trail name “Rattlesnake Gulch” suggests in Millcreek Canyon, hikers may come across snakes, even if it’s not a rattlesnake.

On Sunday evening, Kim Beck hiked up the trail with long metal pole tools and a bucket that said “DANGER: VENEMOUS REPTILES” on the side.

She stopped to talk to a woman as the woman hiked with her dog.

“We just ran into a snake,” the woman said.

“A rattlesnake?” Beck asked.

“I don’t think it was a rattler, but it was a pretty big one. But she doesn’t know,” the hiker answered, explaining that her dog doesn’t know to stay away from snakes.

“You’re smart to keep her on a leash,” Beck responded.

Kim Beck speaking to a dog owner on the trail. (KSL TV).

Beck, who owns Top Dog Snake Finders, has started receiving more reports of rattlesnakes on trails and around homes. She said someone recently called her, reporting a huge snake on the second right fork of the Pipeline Trail in Millcreek Canyon.

Calls are picking up later in the year than usual.

“It’s a little later this year because we had the never-ending winter this year,” she said with a chuckle. “So it took the snakes a little longer to come out.”

With her tools and bucket, Beck will respond to neighborhoods, trails, and houses to relocate rattlesnakes. She said she also works with animal control agencies when they receive reports of rattlesnakes.

“I will remove the snake and take it someplace similar in the environment that would be safe for it, away from people, and just turn it loose again,” she said.

Beck said rattlesnakes could be relocated up to a half mile or mile at most away from where they’re found. Any further and the snake will die, she said, because rattlesnakes are territorial and need to stay close to their den and water and food sources.

While she’s an expert at spotting rattlesnakes to remove and relocate them, she also urges people to learn about them, especially for hiking.

Beck said to be careful of wood piles and landscaping boulders around homes and yards. She said rattlesnakes can be found in woodpiles and in the cracks around the boulders and may bite if someone reaches in.

Kim Beck geared up and looking for rattlesnakes. (KSL TV)

For those out hiking, Beck said to stay aware of your surroundings and watch where you put your hands and feet.

Just like with landscaping boulders, she talked about how it’s important to look before sitting on large rocks or grabbing onto them on the trail.

“The snakes like to hang out in little crevices like this,” Beck said, sticking her pole under a rock. She then walked over to a tree. “Or this would be a great place underneath trees and bushes.”

She recommended dog owners and their pups go through a K9 rattlesnake aversion course, which she teaches through her business Top Dog Snake Finders.

She indicated that dog owners should keep their dogs leashed on hikes, especially on trails like Rattlesnake Gulch, which are known snake hangout spots.

Beck described how you can tell it’s a rattlesnake if the head is more triangular and if there’s a rattle on the tail. She said non-venomous bull snakes, which look very similar, have straight heads and will vibrate their tail like a rattlesnake.

She said it is illegal to kill a rattlesnake because they’re a protected species. Do not approach, throw rocks at, or try to catch them.

Beck explained that rattlesnakes will not chase people down to attack them, and in fact, most will try to get away. She said they go into “fight or flight” mode.

“Just leave it alone,” she expressed. “Go way around it.”

If you find a rattlesnake hanging around your home or across the trail and potentially posing a danger to other hikers, she is happy to come to handle it.

“We want to keep people safe, and their dogs safe,” she said, “but I also want to keep the snakes safe.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

(National Park Service Photo/Neal Herbert)...

Michael Houck

Utah’s national parks caution visitors of high waters, large crowds for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times for Utah's national parks, meaning many are already at capacity or require a reservation.

22 hours ago

Zion National Park...

Katija Stjepovic

What to know before heading to Zion National Park this weekend

Large crowds are expected at Zion National Park for Memorial Day weekend.

3 days ago

FILE PHOTO — Flaming Gorge Reservoir...

Cary Schwanitz

Private boat crashes into free-floating dock at Flaming Gorge

The Flaming Gorge Ranger District said a boat was significantly damaged after it hit a courtesy camping dock that was detached from its anchor system.

3 days ago

The Wasatch Front Regional Council unanimously approved the 2023-2050 Regional Transportation Plan ...

Shara Park

Canyon gondola included in long-term transportation outlook for Wasatch Front

The Wasatch Front Regional Council unanimously approved the 2023-2050 Regional Transportation Plan Thursday, which details more than 1000 potential projects along the Wasatch Front including, a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon.

4 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Ladd Egan

Outfitters, city officials urge caution while recreating near Provo River over holiday weekend

The Provo River is swelling with runoff just as Memorial Day weekend approaches and as Utahns plan to enjoy the outdoors.

4 days ago

An unidentified white male in his 40-50's, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newbo...

Associated Press

Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor ‘helps it,’ leading herd to reject it

Yellowstone National Park officials killed a newborn bison because its herd wouldn’t take the animal back after a man picked it up.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Rattlesnakes are appearing on Utah trails, around homes later than normal