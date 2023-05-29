KSL Flood Watch
LOCAL NEWS

Many ways in Utah to honor those who served this Memorial Day weekend

May 29, 2023, 8:15 AM

FILE: A flag is placed at Margery Johnson Clapton’s grave at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy on Thursday, May 27, 2021. There are many events planned to honor veterans this Memorial Day. (Annie Barker/Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — Many cities across northern Utah are offering ways to honor veterans for Memorial Day.

Many of the services will be on Monday, including a flag-raising ceremony and wreath-laying by the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Department in West Valley City.

Running events are planned in American Fork and Heber City.

And at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, officials are holding a tie-down roping, breakaway and steer wrestling event.

If you know of events that should be added to this list, don’t hesitate to let us know! Email us at digitalcontentradio@bonneville.com to share your recommendations.

