LOCAL NEWS
Many ways in Utah to honor those who served this Memorial Day weekend
May 29, 2023, 8:15 AM
(Annie Barker/Deseret News)
SALT LAKE CITY — Many cities across northern Utah are offering ways to honor veterans for Memorial Day.
Many of the services will be on Monday, including a flag-raising ceremony and wreath-laying by the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Department in West Valley City.
Running events are planned in American Fork and Heber City.
And at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, officials are holding a tie-down roping, breakaway and steer wrestling event.
If you know of events that should be added to this list, don’t hesitate to let us know! Email us at digitalcontentradio@bonneville.com to share your recommendations.
- Monday, May 29
- Memorial Day Breakfast and Ceremony, Herriman Cemetery
- Memorial Day Ceremony, Draper City Cemetery
- Memorial Day Celebration, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary
- Memorial Day Ceremony, Bluffdale City Cemetery
- Memorial Day Flag Ceremony, Memorial Estates, Cottonwood Heights
- Memorial Day Program, Riverton City Cemetery
- Memorial Day Program, Utah Veterans Memorial, West Valley City
- Memorial Day Program, Valley View Memorial Park, West Valley City
- Memorial Day Remembrance, Bountiful Veteran’s Park
- Run of Remembrance, American Fork
- Heber Valley Memorial Run
- Memorial Day Breakfast, American Fork Fire Department
