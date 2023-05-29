Local Teams Celebrate Memorial Day, Honor, Remember Servicemembers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Local sports teams around the state of Utah paid tribute to military servicewomen and servicemen on Memorial Day.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day is held annually on the last Monday in May.

On May 29, local sports organizations honored and remembered military personnel with posts on social media.

Real Salt Lake

Not just today but every day we honor those who have served to protect our country. #RSL | #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/zic3dQ4hDr — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 29, 2023

Salt Lake Bees

Today, we pause to remember and honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/hHmFE9vlUU — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 29, 2023

Ogden Raptors

Today and every day, we honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Let us never forget their bravery and unwavering dedication to our nation. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/PjqeW0yyet — Ogden Raptors (@OgdenRaptors) May 29, 2023

BYU Cougars

Today, we remember and honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jMrkTLQHw5 — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) May 29, 2023

Today, we remember and honor all those who gave their lives for our freedom 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXanbjc2uc — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) May 29, 2023

Today we honor and remember the selfless acts of our heroes🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/d9aOCynD8R — BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) May 29, 2023

Utah Utes

𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔 to all who have served and protected our freedom ❤️🇺🇸 Make sure to honor a Veteran today 🙌 #GoUtes | #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/hEtDD3ShvG — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) May 29, 2023

Utah State Aggies

Remembering & honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/5MGFv6G6YJ — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) May 29, 2023

Today we remember and honor those who served 🇺🇸#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/0DrkG7wvLW — USU Football (@USUFootball) May 29, 2023

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Remembering and honoring all who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country 🇺🇸#TBirdNation x #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/khIrSEcNaa — SUU Thunderbirds ⚡️ (@SUUThunderbirds) May 29, 2023

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Today we honor and remember all who have made the ultimate sacrifice. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/xScjrgnQC0 — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) May 29, 2023

Las Vegas Aces

Today, and every day, we remember and honor our fallen heroes. To all those who have sacrificed so that we may enjoy the freedoms we hold so dear, we thank you. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/k2knQmdfhy — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 29, 2023

Vegas Golden Knights

We honor, remember and respect the brave men and women who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for our country 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8zivMLyttv — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 29, 2023



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports