No injuries after small plane makes emergency landing in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A small plane made an emergency landing shortly after taking off in Salt Lake County.

Officials with South Valley Regional Airport said the Piper Archer aircraft took off just before 11 a.m. Monday before quickly descending and landing in the nearby West Jordan Soccer Complex.

Captain Blair Marshall with the West Jordan Fire Department said the plane’s two occupants walked away from the crash and declined medical treatment.

What led up to the emergency landing is under investigation. Crews said there is “no real damage” to the soccer complex and no roads were closed during their response.