KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah exhibit honors life and legacy of Asian American photographer

May 29, 2023, 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — We’re closing out Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a closer look at a new exhibit in South Salt Lake that highlights the contributions of Chinese immigrants in Utah.

The late Corky Lee was a legendary photographer who spent decades documenting the Asian experience and capturing what he saw as injustices among Chinese railroad workers.

“People would call him a ‘Corky-pedia’ because he knew so much about Asian America,” said Karen Zhou, Lee’s longtime partner.

It’s a bitter-sweet time for Zhou. Lee died in 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.

“He lived life with this unwavering purpose,” Zhou said.

She organized the “Making History Exhibit,” showcasing the challenges Asian Americans encountered in everyday life from racial injustice and discrimination.

“This is from my journey with him from 2014-2019 when he was on a quest to reclaim history,” she said. “I was documenting behind the scenes the process, the people, and Corky, of course.”

His sole mission to Utah over the years was to right a wrong.

Lee felt Chinese immigrants who worked on the first transcontinental railroad were omitted from history books.

In 2014, he recreated a photo of the 1869 gold spike celebration at Promontory Summit, this time using descendants of the Chinese workers who laid much of the track.

“I also felt that one day, it’s not only about their story but his story,” Zhou said.

This form of photographic justice has come full circle for Lee.

For Zhou, this is the best way she knows to honor his legacy and make him proud.

“I feel overwhelmed but in a positive way. I know Corky’s here. His spirit is here.”

The exhibit is located inside the Chinatown Supermarket at 3390 S. State Street in South Salt Lake. It’s free and open to the public until October.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

James Kimose, Farr West, celebrates his 101st birthday in Ogden on Sunday. Kimose is a WWII marine ...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

Utahn — perhaps the last Air Force Iwo Jima veteran — turns 101 on Memorial Day

Every day. That's how often Jim Kimose thinks about his time at Iwo Jima — including witnessing the historic raising of the American flag — and his service in the United States Air Force during World War II.

14 hours ago

FILE: A flag is placed at Margery Johnson Clapton’s grave at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sa...

Don Brinkerhoff, KSL NewsRadio

Many ways in Utah to honor those who served this Memorial Day weekend

Many cities across northern Utah are offering ways to honor veterans for Memorial Day.

14 hours ago

Wildlife officials are warning hikers about rattlesnakes since they are appearing later than usual....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Rattlesnakes are appearing on Utah trails, around homes later than normal

A local rattlesnake expert is seeing a rise in reports of rattlesnake sightings on Utah trails, and she's got some helpful tips to keep you and your pets safe.

2 days ago

The aftermath of the small plane crash in Washington County. (Enterprise Fire and EMS)...

Michael Houck

Pilot uninjured after crashing small plane in southern Utah, officials say

Officials are trying to piece together a bizarre plane crash after a man bought a plane and crashed it in southern Utah Sunday afternoon

2 days ago

The water bursting into the air on Wasatch Boulevard and Eastwood Drive. (Courtesy: Amy Edwards)...

Michael Houck

Water bursts out of Millcreek road due to broken water line

A water line break caused water to gush out of a Millcreek road Saturday afternoon. 

2 days ago

(National Park Service Photo/Neal Herbert)...

Michael Houck

Utah’s national parks caution visitors of high waters, large crowds for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times for Utah's national parks, meaning many are already at capacity or require a reservation.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah exhibit honors life and legacy of Asian American photographer