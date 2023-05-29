Jimmer Fredette To Represent USA At FIBA 3×3 World Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU men’s basketball star Jimmer Fredette will play for the United States of America at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup.

The 2023 3×3 World Cup takes place in Rathausplatz Vienna, Austria from May 30-June 4.

After playing for Team USA in the AmeriCup, Fredette will debuted for his country in the World Cup along with his teammates, Dylan Travis, Canyon Barry, and Kareem Maddox.

We got vets. We got scorers. We got a dang squad. This is the 2023 🇺🇸 Men’s World Cup Team 👊 pic.twitter.com/KTGdBE7PBl — USA Basketball 3×3 (@usab3x3) May 28, 2023

Fredette and the USA are members of Pool B and will open the tournament against Latvia on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:10 a.m. (MDT). After Latvia, the United States will play Australia, Slovenia, and Austria.

Following group play, the play-in, quaterfinal, semifinal, and championship rounds will be held from June 3-4.

Fredette Leads USA To 3×3 AmeriCup Title

In November 2022, Fredette hit a game-winning shot to lead Team USA to a championship in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup.

Fredette and Co. played Puerto Rico the event’s final in Miami, Florida on November 6.

With USA Basketball owning a 19-18 lead, Fredette drained a two-point shot from beyond the arc to win the title.

The victory equaled Team USA’s second straight FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup championship.

Fredette’s teammate, Kareem Maddox, scored a game-high nine points in the final. The other member of Team USA, Canyon Barry, earned MVP honors for the competition.

In addition to the men’s title, USA Basketball’s 3×3 women’s team earned Bronze at the event.

3×3 basketball debuted as an Olympic event at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

About Jimmer Fredette

Fredette played for BYU from 2007-11.

As a senior in 2011, the guard led BYU to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and an appearance in the Sweet 16.

His senior season performance earned him the Naismith Player of the Year award and he was consensus 2011 national player of the year.

During his time at BYU, Fredette averaged 18.7 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting, including 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. He played in 139 games for the Cougars.

TEAM USA WINS!🇺🇸@jimmerfredette with the game winning shot! pic.twitter.com/GAcIwSR9yS — BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) November 7, 2022

Following his senior season, Fredette was drafted into the NBA with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Fredette has played professionally since 2011, including spending time in the NBA with five different franchises. He’s played for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns. He most recently played in China for the Shanghai Sharks.

During his time in China, Fredette earned All-Star honors three times and was named the CBA International MVP in 2017. Fredette last played professionally with the Sharks in 2021.

