KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Global market cheers for US debt ceiling deal fade

May 29, 2023, 3:33 PM

...

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —European stocks and oil prices gave up early gains Monday, but US stock futures stayed positive following weekend news of an agreement that could avert a catastrophic US debt default.

Germany’s DAX (DAX) closed 0.2% lower, with France’s CAC 40 (CAC40) falling by a similar margin after both posted gains earlier in the day. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 (N225) closed at a 33-year high, boosted by optimism over the debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen, which lifted exporters. The index has rallied nearly 20% this year.

US and UK markets are closed Monday for a holiday, affecting trading volumes in Europe. Dow futures and Nasdaq futures rose around 0.35%, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%. US markets made gains Friday on reports that President Joe Biden and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy were nearing a deal to allow the US government to keep paying its bills.

They reached an agreement in principle Saturday to raise the debt ceiling for two years and cap spending. The deal moves the United States one step back from the brink of a historic default, which, if it were to happen, would upend stock and bond markets. It would also cause severe damage to the US and global economy.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.5% to $76.58 a barrel, reversing gains of a similar magnitude earlier in the day. WTI crude, the US benchmark, fell 0.2% to trade at $72.51 a barrel.

Debt-ceiling deal: What’s in and what’s out of the agreement to avert US default

Turkey’s lira, meanwhile, sank to 20.10 to the US dollar, a new record low. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan secured victory in Sunday’s presidential election, stretching his rule into a third decade. Erdogan told CNN 10 days ago that he would continue with his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to reduce inflation if re-elected.

Earlier, in Asia Pacific, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had closed 0.9% higher. China’s Shanghai Composite increased 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (HSI) Index opened higher, but then reversed gains to close 1% lower, dragged down by falls in technology and real estate stocks. South Korean markets were closed for a public holiday.

While the US debt agreement has given markets cause for optimism, the work is far from done.

Now both leaders must sell the deal to their allies in Congress, where Republicans control the House and Democrats control the Senate. The deal must be passed before June 5, the crucial date when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US will no longer be able to pay its bills. Yellen provided an updated timeline Friday, after previously setting an earlier deadline of June 1.

The agreement seems to mark “a significant progress in the US debt ceiling situation,” said Jun Rong Yeap, an analyst at IG. Monday’s trading in Asia was a positive reaction to abating debt risks, he said. Global investors are also watching China’s PMI indexes scheduled to be released later this week, he added.

China and Japan are the largest foreign holders of American debt, owning a combined $2 trillion in US Treasuries. A potential US debt default would be devastating to their economies as well.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Left to right, clockwise: Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Warren Buffett, Michael Dell...

CNN

31 billionaires are worth more than the US Treasury has in cash

Cash levels at the US Treasury are tumbling toward a dangerously low level as Washington waits until the last minute to raise the debt ceiling.

17 hours ago

Pride month merchandise is displayed at the front of a Target store in Hackensack, N.J., on May 24....

Danielle Wiener-Bronner

LGBTQ+ creator ‘relieved’ after Target pulls items off shelves after online backlash

When a Target distributor reached out to Erik Carnell last year about possibly placing his brand, Abprallen, in Target stores, he was thrilled. The feeling didn’t last.

3 days ago

grilling meat...

Tamara Vaifanua

Save more, worry less: grilling on a budget

In today’s, ‘Save more, worry less,’ KSL shares some ways to barbecue on a budget.

5 days ago

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill on Wednesday,...

Associated Press

Kids could fill labor shortages, even in bars, if these lawmakers succeed

Lawmakers in several states are embracing legislation to let children work in more hazardous occupations, longer hours on school nights and in expanded roles including serving alcohol in bars and restaurants as young as 14.

6 days ago

Woman texting...

Matt Gephardt

How crooks use texts to get your money, identity, or both.

If you used a mobile phone for any length of time, it’s likely you have gotten text messages that seem like an honest mistake that innocuous-looking text might have come from a scammer.

6 days ago

FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021, in Hi...

Associated Press

Target suffers backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing

Target is removing some items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide after backlash.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Global market cheers for US debt ceiling deal fade