KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Nevada Legislators Weigh Plan To Put MLB Stadium On Las Vegas Strip

May 29, 2023, 3:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers are considering a proposal to finance and incentivize construction of a Major League Baseball stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, with an initial public hearing scheduled Monday at the Nevada Legislature.

RELATED STORIES

The plan would authorize up to $380 million in incentives for the potential $1.5 billion retractable-roof stadium, mainly through state transferable tax credits and county bonds to help provide a home for the Oakland Athletics. The state would forgo up to $180 million in transferable tax credits, with a cap at $36 million per year. The $120 million in county bonds would help with construction costs and be paid off gradually.

The proposal’s price tag and behind-the-scenes negotiations have sparked debate about public subsidies and equity in state economic development efforts.

State lawmakers also are considering billions of dollars in tax credits to bring major film studios to Las Vegas. The governor’s office of economic development has approved hundreds of millions of dollars in tax abatements for Tesla in efforts to broaden Nevada’s tourism and gaming-based economy.

The stadium financing bill was introduced late Friday night after more than a month of speculation, as the A’s move away from Oakland appears increasingly imminent. As of Monday morning, it is already the most-commented on proposal this session with over 1,500 opinions — nearly three-quarters of which are in opposition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oakland Athletics (@athletics)

Many proponents say that Las Vegas has an increasing capacity to support major league professional sports, and that bringing the Athletics to the Strip would add sustainable jobs to an area hit especially hard by the pandemic. Opponents say the stadium is not worth hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies to bring another large corporation on the Las Vegas Strip, especially as A’s management has switched proposed locations and drawn out negotiations for how much public assistance they are requesting.

RELATED: Athletics, Nevada Legislative Leadership Reach Tentative Agreement For New Ballpark

The A’s have been looking for a home to replace the Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since 1968 after departing Kansas City. The team previously sought to build a stadium in California at Fremont, then San Jose, and finally the Oakland waterfront — ideas that never materialized.

The plan in the Nevada Legislature would not directly raise taxes, meaning it can move forward with a simple majority vote in the state Senate and Assembly.

Lawmakers have until June 5 to act on the proposal, when the four-month legislative session adjourns. Though it could potentially be reviewed later if a special session is called.

Until then, the plan faces an uncertain path. On Thursday, Democratic leaders said financing bills, including for the A’s, may not go through if Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo follows through on threats to veto several Democratic-backed spending bills if his legislative priorities are not addressed.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP: Philadelphia 76ers Hire Former Toronto Raptors Coach Nick Nurse

A person with knowledge of the decision says the 76ers have hired coach Nick Nurse weeks after he was fired by the Toronto Raptors.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jimmer Fredette To Represent USA At FIBA 3×3 World Cup

Former BYU men's basketball star Jimmer Fredette will play for the United States of America at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Teams Celebrate Memorial Day, Honor, Remember Servicemembers

Local sports teams around the state of Utah paid tribute to military servicewomen and servicemen on Memorial Day.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

26 Years Ago: John Stockton Sends Utah Jazz To NBA Finals

26 years ago, basketball fans in Utah celebrated after Greg Gumbel declared, "John Stockton sends the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals."

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best Plays From Each Game In 2022: Florida

In the lead up to the 2023 season we thought it would be fun to countdown the best play in each of Utah football's 14 games from 2022.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Seven Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the seventh week of the 2023 USFL season.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Nevada Legislators Weigh Plan To Put MLB Stadium On Las Vegas Strip