KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

First responder recounts ‘bizarre’ southern Utah plane crash where pilot disappeared

May 29, 2023, 7:03 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — For a rural fire department, Enterprise Fire and EMS doesn’t get too many calls like what Deputy Chief Jeff Germain said came in late Sunday afternoon.

“They witnessed the aircraft come over them and lose altitude, and then crash over the side of the mountain,” he said, of what someone reported.

They said the plane went down near Flat Top Mountain South, southwest of Enterprise and about an hour northwest of St. George in southern Utah.

Germain said their department was worried the plane would catch fire and the flames would spread, so they sent their wildland firefighting crews, in addition to EMS and other fire crews.

Because they didn’t know the pilot’s condition or how many people were on board the plane, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue, Airlife out of Cedar City, the Department of Public Safety helicopter, and their deputies were also dispatched.

Pilot uninjured after crashing small plane in southern Utah, officials say

As Germain’s crew headed out, he said they got an alert of a UTV rollover in the same area. He said the report came from a 360 Alert they would later find out was tied to the pilot’s watch.

He said in 360 Alerts, contact is usually made with the person wearing the watch, and they will report what the situation is.

“That just really put us in, like, ‘Where are we going? And what are we expecting when we get there?'” he recalled.

They arrived to find the pilot hiking down from an upside-down plane that crashed into trees and brush. Germain said they were shocked the pilot was walking and able to talk with them.

He said the pilot told their fire chief that he had just gotten the plane and was on a solo flight home.

“He had purchased the plane that day– that’s what we were told from him,” Germain said. “And he took off from a dirt airstrip about three miles down the canyon, and when he got up, he had some resistance with some wind. It resulted in his crashing of the aircraft.”

The aftermath of the small plane crash in Washington County. (Enterprise Fire and EMS) The aftermath of the small plane crash in Washington County. (Enterprise Fire and EMS) The aftermath of the small plane crash in Washington County. (Enterprise Fire and EMS) The aftermath of the small plane crash in Washington County. (Enterprise Fire and EMS) The aftermath of the small plane crash in Washington County. (Enterprise Fire and EMS) The aftermath of the small plane crash in Washington County. (Enterprise Fire and EMS)

The pilot refused medical attention, and Germain said they brought him down to their vehicle to continue talking to him.

“Within a couple of minutes, we turned around, and he had left the scene of the crash,” Germain recounted. “And at that point, we turned it over to the local authorities because we were really confused to why somebody would leave the scene of an airplane crash. It just doesn’t make sense.”

KSL TV reached out to the listed owner of the plane, speaking with someone who identified themselves as an immediate family member. That person said the pilot actually hadn’t just purchased the plane and has owned it for a while. They said he walked away unhurt, and they had no further comment.

The Flight Aware flight tracker shows the plane taking off from Las Vegas hours prior.

Germain isn’t sure what to make of it all.

“It was just a very bizarre turn of events,” he said.

But he said the pilot was lucky.

“At the end of the day, we’re glad he actually is alive,” he said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the FAA is investigating the crash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Bake Lake visitors on the shrinking beach. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck

Heavy runoff means more water, less beach at Bear Lake

The Memorial Day weekend at Bear Lake is starting the tourism season, with a lot less beach compared to the previous years. 

19 hours ago

The debris leftover from the January avalanche. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Bridal Veil Falls remains closed; avalanche deposit creating safety hazard

Even as Utahns mark the unofficial start to summer, Bridal Veil Falls remains closed because of debris and ice left behind from a January avalanche.

19 hours ago

Across Utah, people took time this Memorial Day to pause and remember those who sacrificed for our ...

Jed Boal

Utahns gather to honor true meaning of Memorial Day

Across Utah, people are taking time this Memorial Day to pause and remember those who sacrificed for our country.

19 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Emily Ashcraft

Police: Woman calls friend screaming for help; officers respond and find man assaulting her

A woman called a friend to report she was being assaulted, leading officers to come and intervene while the assault was happening, police said.

19 hours ago

The semi-cab on fire as crews arrived on the scene. (Wellington Fire Department)...

Michael Houck

Carbon County fire crews extinguish semi-trailer fire on US 6

Multiple fire departments took down a semi-trailer on fire on U.S. 6 Monday afternoon.

19 hours ago

Veteran Michael West salutes during the posting of the colors at American Preparatory Academy in We...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

‘One small way we can thank them for their service’: More than $700K returned to Utah veterans

More than $700,000 in lost money has been returned to 750 Utah veterans so far as part of a state government campaign to support service members.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

First responder recounts ‘bizarre’ southern Utah plane crash where pilot disappeared