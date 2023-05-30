KSL Flood Watch
Man breaks into Provo home, claims to be God and assaults residents

May 29, 2023, 8:55 PM

FILE (Provo Police Department/Facebook)

FILE (Provo Police Department/Facebook)

(Provo Police Department/Facebook)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — A man allegedly walked into a Provo home in his underwear, began throwing objects, claiming he was God, and assaulted a woman Saturday night.

Parker Syddal, 24, was booked into the Utah County Jail for second-degree felony burglary, second-degree felony kidnapping, and misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, assault, and interference with a police officer, according to the affidavit.

Provo police officers were called to a trespassing report near 300 E 500 N  and found Syddal inside a home in his underwear with a female victim sitting beside him. When the woman noticed the officers, she mouthed, “Help me.”

According to the affidavit, the officers attempted to place Syddal in handcuffs, but he resisted and began to fight them. During the arrest, the suspect created a hole in the wall.

Provo officers got Syddal into a gurney with the help of medics. First responders were able to transport him to a local hospital without further incident.

According to the affidavit, officers spoke to the home residents, and they said they heard people outside screaming and making a commotion before Syddal walked into their home, began to shout, and “talking about how he was God.”

The residents said they didn’t know Syddal but thought he was a friend of a roommate until he began shouting.

“At this time, (Syddal) grabbed one of the laptops on the ground and threw it at the wall,” stated the affidavit. “The laptop put a hole in the wall damaging the laptop in the process.”

The residents said Syddal continued breaking items by throwing them inside the home.

According to the affidavit, two residents ran into a back bedroom, locked the door, and called 911.

Meanwhile, the female victim was on the floor in the same room as Syddal and worried he would have hurt her if she attempted to leave since she was near him.

“The victim also said she had grabbed her laptop and scissors that were lying on the ground because she was worried (Syddal) would hurt her with them,” stated the affidavit.

The victim said that Syddal began talking about sex with her, grabbed her necklace, and ripped it from her neck. He threw another item, causing her to jump, and Syddal commented how he scared her.

According to the affidavit, it was around this time that Provo officers arrived and arrested Syddal.

