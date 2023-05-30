KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Meet ‘Miss Moody’

May 29, 2023, 9:35 PM

Peter Rosen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Ceramic artist Christina Riccio can laugh about something that’s not very funny – anxiety and depression.

“I try because my struggles internally are so difficult to deal with. I try to have a little bit of a sense of humor about just to kind of make it easier for myself to deal with and to talk about with other people,” Riccio said.

That sense of humor shows up in a series of clay figures called “Miss Moody,” her version of the “Precious Moments” figurines she received every birthday during her childhood.

“(They) were these little, like innocent looking girls that were always doing some kind of play that was like, vaguely related to the age or something like that,” she said. “I was almost projecting myself onto those figurines. Like, maybe I can be that.”

Ceramic artist Christina Riccio explaining how she came up with the character, “Miss Moody.” (KSL TV)

Instead, because she was struggling internally with something she didn’t understand, she was called “moody.”

So instead of a doe-eyed cherub labeled “Growing in grace,” “Dance like no one is watching,” or “Make your own sunshine,” the Miss Moody pieces are labeled “Binge-eating,” “Oversharing,” “Sedation,” and “Thought spiraling.”

Riccio, who has been an instructor at the University of Utah Department of Art in another series called “Manifestations,” portrayed mental illness as a kind of monster, a little tentacled, toothed creature.

“It (anxiety) almost starts as this small thought, and then my brain, almost like the manifestation, like a little monster grabs onto it, and just goes over and over and over again,” she expressed.

An oversized “Miss Moody” behind her artist Christina Riccio. (KSL TV)

At the far end of her studio, an oversized “Miss Moody” sits and sulks. Weighing in at a formidable 300 lbs., it’s hard to ignore the “Miss Moody” in the room. Perhaps that’s part of the point, that mental illness shouldn’t be dismissed as just being “moody.”

Riccio’s work will be included in an exhibit at the University of Utah’s Gittens Gallery from Aug. 21 – Sept. 26.

She just accepted a year residency at the Saratoga Clay Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Gondolas navigate by the Rialto Bridge on Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphoresc...

Barbie Latza Nadeau and Sophie Tanno

Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green

Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.

2 days ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: A view of atmosphere during Pacifica's Screening Event of Disney's The...

Andrew Dalton

‘The Little Mermaid’ makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening

Moviegoers wanted to be under the sea on Memorial Day weekend. “The Little Mermaid” easily outswam all box office competition.

2 days ago

From left): Drummer Roger Taylor, singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, and bassist John Dea...

Chloe Melas and Dan Heching

Queen’s music catalog could sell for over $1 billion

The songs of Queen are known the world over, and the band’s body of work might soon sell for a staggering sum.

2 days ago

Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Chu...

Associated Press

2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12

Two horses have died the past two days following injuries at Churchill Downs. They are the 11th and 12th fatalities over the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

3 days ago

This combination of three separate photos shows Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, left, Sarah Snook as ...

Associated Press

Ahead of ‘Succession’ finale, uncertainty about outcomes for its sparring siblings

There's no Iron Throne, but the stakes feel just as high.

4 days ago

Ben Chan's nine-win streak on "Jeopardy!" came to a contested end on Tuesday when he misspelled the...

Scottie Andrew

‘Jeopardy!’ star Ben Chan’s winning streak ends with a misspelling

Chan, who won nine games in a row this season, lost after he misspelled the name of the Shakespeare character “Benedick.”

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Meet ‘Miss Moody’