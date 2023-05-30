Tips for saving on summer parties and get-togethers

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue, pool party or picnic, there are ways to make the most of your summer celebrations without straining your budget.

“Food and home decor and entertainment. Those would be the three big areas to watch your budget and really rack in the savings,” said Jennifer Allen from Living well spending less.

Here are five tips to help you save money on your outdoor gatherings.

First, she says to make a menu plan and create a budget before heading to the grocery store. Check what you already have at home and then make a shopping list and stick to it.

Second, shop smart. Buying in bulk is a cost-effective option and look for discounts, sales and coupons to get the best deals on party essentials.

Third, ditch expensive party decorations. Instead, get creative and make your own. Look for inspiration online or at local craft stores.

Fourth, don’t splurge on outdoor furniture. Instead, clean and spray off outdoor spaces and add some plants to give it a fresh look.

Finally, entertain on a budget. Instead of hiring DJs, create a playlist of your favorite summer songs.

One final bonus tip: Embrace potluck parties. Instead of bearing the entire financial burden of providing food and drinks, invite your guests to contribute their favorite dishes or beverages.