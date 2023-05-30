Cache County woman arrested, accused of firing shots at man after argument

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A woman was arrested Sunday and accused of shooting at her boyfriend while he was doing yard work.

Katherine Martin, 38, was booked into Cache County Jail for investigation of attempted murder, carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol or drugs and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

On Sunday, a man called 911 and reported that his girlfriend “has a gun and had shot three times at him while he was outside trimming trees,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The man said the woman and her 10-year-old son were inside the home in Nibley, in Cache County.

The officer who responded saw three “recently fired” 9mm shell casings on the driveway within 8 feet of each other. “I observed a round hole in the front of an old camp trailer near the top of the camper, the hole had fresh splinters and appeared to be recently made,” the affidavit states.

According to the arrest report, the man told police he and Martin had been arguing and he had stepped outside to leave the argument. Martin and her son then played kickball while he was trimming the trees, the affidavit states.

Martin then went inside with her son, then came out brandishing the gun and yelling, police said. She then went back into the house and came outside again and fired two shots in the direction of the man, according to the affidavit.

The man then told police he opened the driver side door of a Toyota pickup truck that was attached to the camp trailer to get his phone and call 911. While he was looking at his phone, Martin fired a third shot, which the man said hit the hood of the Toyota, the affidavit states.

Another bullet hole was found in the hood of a Toyota pickup truck attached to the camper, “with the path of the bullet going from the front passenger corner of the hood toward the driver side of the cab,” according to the affidavit.

The officer said the bullets were hollow-point rounds, similar in caliber to those “commonly used in self-defense.” The bullet was aimed in the direction of the man, “with the intent to hit him or with depraved indifference to human life,” the affidavit states.

After firing the third shot, Martin went back inside while the man waited outside for deputies to arrive, the arrest report states.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the child is now in the care of family. There were no other witnesses to the incident other than the boyfriend, Bartschi said.