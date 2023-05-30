KSL Flood Watch
Salt Lake Bees To Celebrate Gulls On Throwback Night

May 30, 2023, 11:11 AM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – This Friday, the Salt Lake Bees will be throwing it all the way back to the 70s for throwback night to honor the Salt Lake City Gulls.

Salt Lake City Gulls-themed apparel will be available at the Bees Team Store this week.

 

From May 30 to June 4, the Bees will be hosting a series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Salt Lake holds the fifth spot in the Pacific League West with a record of 22-29. The Isotopes also have a 22-29 record and sit in the East’s fifth spot.

Two-Sport All-American Jordyn Adams Flashing Potential With Salt Lake Bees

If Bees centerfielder Jordyn Adams is asked to share something unique about himself, he has quite the trump card. Adams is one of three athletes to be named an Under Armour All-American in both football and baseball.

The others?

Pro Bowl NFL quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and Pro Bowl NFL wide receiver A.J. Brown. This adds to the mystique of the player rated by Baseball America as “Best Athlete” in the Angels organization for three years running.

Twenty-six games into his Bees career, Adams is showing off the tantalizing tools that have him rated as the Angels 30th-ranked prospect by MLB.com entering 2023.

The 6’2, 181-pound athlete out of Cary, North Carolina is making the most of his opportunity with Salt Lake.

“He’s been doing a great job for us,” manager Keith Johnson said. “Leading our team in RBIs. Getting positive outs, stealing bases when he has to. There’s a lot of good things he’s doing right now.”

The strength is unquestioned, but Adams has struggled to harness his power. He had just 17 home runs across 329 minor league games entering this season. Adams has seven long balls in 2023, besting his 2022 total of four and one behind his career high of eight in 2019.

Defensively, Adams’ athleticism is on display when you see him gracefully gliding across the outfield, tracking down baseballs ticketed for the gap. Playing with former first-round picks Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell in the outfield, Adams has had a chance to play all three outfield positions this season.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

