KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Alleged Russian ‘spy’ whale now in Swedish waters

May 30, 2023, 11:27 AM

A beluga whale widely speculated to be an alleged Russian “spy” has entered Swedish waters, acc...

A beluga whale widely speculated to be an alleged Russian “spy” has entered Swedish waters, according to OneWhale, an organization set up to protect the animal’s health and welfare. (Jorgen Ree Wiig/Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries/Sea Surveillance Service)

(Jorgen Ree Wiig/Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries/Sea Surveillance Service)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —beluga whale widely speculated to be an alleged Russian “spy” has entered Swedish waters, according to OneWhale, an organization set up to protect the animal’s health and welfare.

The whale, nicknamed Hvaldimir, garnered international fame in 2019 after being spotted wearing a specially-made harness with mounts for a camera, leading experts to believe that the animal may have been trained by the Russian military.

“After four years of swimming south down the coast of Norway, Hvaldimir – known worldwide as the ‘Russian spy’ beluga whale – is now in Swedish waters,” OneWhale said in a statement on Monday.

Hvaldimir was recently spotted in Norway’s capital Oslo, prompting concerns for the whale’s safety given the heavy boat traffic in the area.

“But the famous beluga skirted around the dangerous waters of Oslo for Sweden,” OneWhale’s statement said.

“We are impressed by Sweden’s show of care for Hvaldimir. They immediately contacted us upon his arrival, and even closed a bridge to protect him.”

President of OneWhale, Rich German, had further praise for Sweden’s reaction to the whale’s arrival.

“Hvaldimir’s situation remains an extremely vulnerable one as Sweden is a highly populated country, but we are very grateful Swedish authorities have quickly taken action to care for the whale,” he said.

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Earlier this month, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said Hvaldimir had “been traveling along the Norwegian coast” since 2019 with a few stops along the way.

The whale “tends to stay at farms where it has been able to catch fish, grazing on surplus feed,” the directorate added.

Hvaldimir is known to follow boats and play with those on board.

The whale’s arrival in the “densely populated area” around Oslo meant that “the risk that the whale may be injured due to human contact has become significantly greater,” said the directorate at the time.

In 2019, experts told CNN that Hvaldimir was a trained animal, and evidence suggested that the whale had come from Russia.

Jorgen Ree Wiig, a marine biologist at Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries, told CNN that the harness appeared “specially made” and had “mounts for GoPro cameras on each side of it.”

And the harness clips read “Equipment St. Petersburg,” contributing to a theory that the whale came from Murmansk, Russia, and was trained by the Russian navy.

The navy has “been known to train belugas to conduct military operations before,” Wiig said, “like guarding naval bases, helping divers, finding lost equipment.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. Mand...

Catherine Thorbecke

Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison

Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, begins her 11-year sentence for fraud and conspiracy.

14 hours ago

A portion of a six-story apartment building broke away from the structure, exposing the residences ...

Chris Boyette, Holly Yan, Sara Smart and Jamiel Lynch

9th survivor reportedly rescued in Iowa partial building collapse; demolition possibly delayed

Protestors decried the demolition of a partially collapsed apartment building – saying some residents might still be trapped inside.

14 hours ago

Gondolas navigate by the Rialto Bridge on Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphoresc...

Barbie Latza Nadeau and Caolán Magee

Venice authorities discover why canal turned fluorescent green

A mysterious patch of fluorescent green water that appeared in Venice’s famed Grand Canal Sunday was caused by a chemical commonly used in underwater construction to help identify leaks, environmental authorities say.

14 hours ago

Ukrainian Police officers inspect a fragment a rocket after a Russian attack in Kyiv on Monday. (Ev...

Rob Picheta and Tim Lister

Russia ‘changes tactics,’ hits Kyiv with daytime missile attack

Russia hit Kyiv with an array of missile fire on Monday in a surprise daytime attack, hours after an overnight barrage of the Ukrainian capital and across the country.

2 days ago

...

Laura He and Hanna Ziady

Global market cheers for US debt ceiling deal fade

European stocks and oil prices gave up early gains Monday, but US stock futures stayed positive following weekend news of an agreement that could avert a catastrophic US debt default.

2 days ago

Left to right, clockwise: Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Warren Buffett, Michael Dell...

CNN

31 billionaires are worth more than the US Treasury has in cash

Cash levels at the US Treasury are tumbling toward a dangerously low level as Washington waits until the last minute to raise the debt ceiling.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Alleged Russian ‘spy’ whale now in Swedish waters