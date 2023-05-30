Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 5/29/23)

SALT LAKE CITY – Things are winding down for Utah Athletics and the Utes Bulletin as the spring sports wrap up for the quieter summer months.

This week’s Utes Bulletin features an impressive NCAA Tournament run that has extended into the World Series, some football news, and the return of Crimson Corner among other items coming up this week. If you missed anything from the previous week, you can check that out here.

Without further ado, here is this week’s Utes Bulletin that includes stories from the week before and what is on the radar for the coming week of 5/29/23.

Utah Softball

What an incredible week for Utah softball and it’s not over yet. The Utes hosted the Super Regional round at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium for the first time ever and didn’t disappoint.

Game one against the San Diego State Aztecs didn’t go as well as it could have, but Utah rallied in games two and three to stamp their tickets to the Softball World Series in Oklahoma City this week.

Grand Slam

Perhaps the most impactful play of the entire series with San Diego State came when third baseman Julie “JuJu” Jimenez connected with a pitch and launched it out of the park with bases loaded in game two. The play put the Utes up 7-1 in the fourth inning and eventually led to the mercy rule ending the game after the fifth inning.

Ellessa Bonstrom, Second Teamer

Infielder Ellessa Bonstrom was named D1Softball Second-Team All-American. She is Utah’s third two-time All-American in program history. Bonstrom joins Hannah Flippen and Sandy Rhea for the honors.

Who, What, When, Where

Utah took a charter flight to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Monday in preparation for their first World Series appearance in nearly 30 years.

The Utes will face a familiar foe in conference-mate Washington who they are 2-2 against in the 2023 season. Utah’s first game will take place on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Utah Football

We are now under 100 days out from the kickoff of Utah football’s 2023 season. The milestone was reached last Tuesday and to celebrate it, we took at look at three expectations for the Utes in the upcoming season.

One more milestone has been reached this week for football, we are now exactly 14 weeks away from the season and to help count down till kickoff we will be examining a key play from each of Utah’s 14 games from last season.

In an effort to keep you excited through the summer months for football (as if you really need help with that) we have also been taking an early look at the Utes’ schedule and have finally made into Pac-12 play last week with UCLA.

Utes Get Their QB For 2024

Not everything concerning Utah football has been manufactured interest as of late either. Last week, the Utes received the commitment of in-state 2024 quarterback Isaac Wilson to much acclaim.

Shortly after Wilson’s commitment, he and Utah received more good news. Wilson will be competing with some of the best talent in the country at the Elite 11 later on in June.

Pro Utes

Some former Utes got some nice recognition last week as well.

Tyler Huntley appeared Chris Simms’ Top 40 Quarterback Countdown and Troy Williams has continued to make his presence felt in the USFL with the Maulers.

Utah Basketball

Craig Smith and company have continued their commitment to improving the Runnin’ Utes roster for the 2023-24 season and walked away with another good commitment last week in Timpview star Jake Wahlin.

Utah Women’s Basketball

The men’s team isn’t the only ones adding new talent to their roster. Utah Women’s Basketball also picked up a commitment in Sam Crispe who will be transferring in from Boston College.

‼️ New Ute Alert ‼️

Utah Track & Field

Utah track and field continues to have a great run in postseason with three athletes qualifying for the NCAA Championship after putting up great numbers at regionals last weekend.

Simone Plourde, Emily Venters, and Dinedye Denis will all be representing the Utes while trying to bring home some extra hardware.

Crimson Corner To Focus On Utah Athletics Stories

After a few months off, Crimson Corner is back and ready to tell all of the important and/or interesting stories within Utah Athletics.

The podcast came back last week with a nod to Mental Health Awareness Month with former Utah wide receiver David Kozlowski.

