Iron County inmate wanted for California rape case dies in police custody

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A man suspected of a rape case in California has died while in police custody, authorities say.

On Thursday, 37-year-old George William Schuessler was found alone and unresponsive in his Iron County Jail cell, according to an Iron County Critical Incident Task Force press release.

The corrections medical staff and deputies performed first aid on Schuessler, and he was sent to the Cedar City Hospital and later flown to St. George Regional Hospital.

On Sunday, Schuessler was pronounced dead at the St. George hospital, according to the press release. Police do not suspect foul play in Schuessler’s death. which is still being investigated, but have not released a potential cause.

According to court documents, Schuessler was booked into the Iron County Jail on May 20 after a deputy pulled him over for driving a car with a revoked registration and no insurance. During the traffic stop, the deputy found that Schuessler had a warrant from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office in California for sexual assault – rape by force.

Court documents say that Schuessler would be extricated back to California in June.