KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Iron County inmate wanted for California rape case dies in police custody

May 30, 2023, 2:26 PM | Updated: 3:36 pm

(File) The Iron County Jail....

(File) The Iron County Jail.

(File)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A man suspected of a rape case in California has died while in police custody, authorities say.

On Thursday, 37-year-old George William Schuessler was found alone and unresponsive in his Iron County Jail cell, according to an Iron County Critical Incident Task Force press release.

The corrections medical staff and deputies performed first aid on Schuessler, and he was sent to the Cedar City Hospital and later flown to St. George Regional Hospital.

On Sunday, Schuessler was pronounced dead at the St. George hospital, according to the press release. Police do not suspect foul play in Schuessler’s death. which is still being investigated, but have not released a potential cause.

According to court documents, Schuessler was booked into the Iron County Jail on May 20 after a deputy pulled him over for driving a car with a revoked registration and no insurance. During the traffic stop, the deputy found that Schuessler had a warrant from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office in California for sexual assault – rape by force.

Court documents say that Schuessler would be extricated back to California in June.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE — Salt Lake City Council member Amy Fowler discusses the opening of a new temporary, emerge...

Larry D. Curtis

Salt Lake councilwoman announces resignation after DUI

After an arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a member of the Salt Lake City Council announced she is stepping down.

18 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Utah Highway Patrol...

Michael Houck

UHP reports decrease in fatalities, increase in DUIs over Memorial Day weekend

Utah Highway Patrol reports that they performed more traffic stops this year compared to 2022 during Memorial Day weekend.

18 hours ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Police: Two men arrested for stealing from multiple Cedar City storage units

Two men are accused of breaking in into multiple storage units from April to May, with one suspect stealing from the other.

18 hours ago

FILE...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Cache County woman arrested, accused of firing shots at man after argument

A Cache County woman was arrested for investigation of attempted murder after police say she fired a gun at a man after a domestic dispute.

18 hours ago

FILE (Provo Police Department/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Police: Man allegedly breaks into Provo home, claims to be God and assaults residents

A man allegedly walked into a Provo home in his underwear, began throwing objects, claiming he was God, and assaulted a woman Saturday night.  

2 days ago

Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday evening,...

Associated Press

9 people injured in Florida beach boardwalk shooting

Nine people are injured after gunfire erupted along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Iron County inmate wanted for California rape case dies in police custody