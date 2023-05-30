KSL Flood Watch
Man killed in ‘possible drowning’ in the Jordan River

May 30, 2023, 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

Driver killed...

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead in a “possible drowning,” in the Jordan River Monday night.

Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed officers responded to reports of a possible drowning, arriving at the Jordan River Trail near 500 North at approximately 11:17 p.m.

First aid was provided by emergency services, but the victim, who was only identified as an adult man, died.

Police said detectives are conducting a death investigation, which is standard.

It was not clear from the information police gave, whether the man was pulled from the water.

No other details were immediately available.

Man killed in ‘possible drowning’ in the Jordan River