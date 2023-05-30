Man killed in ‘possible drowning’ in the Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead in a “possible drowning,” in the Jordan River Monday night.

Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed officers responded to reports of a possible drowning, arriving at the Jordan River Trail near 500 North at approximately 11:17 p.m.

First aid was provided by emergency services, but the victim, who was only identified as an adult man, died.

Police said detectives are conducting a death investigation, which is standard.

It was not clear from the information police gave, whether the man was pulled from the water.

No other details were immediately available.