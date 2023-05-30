ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
Man killed in ‘possible drowning’ in the Jordan River
May 30, 2023, 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead in a “possible drowning,” in the Jordan River Monday night.
Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed officers responded to reports of a possible drowning, arriving at the Jordan River Trail near 500 North at approximately 11:17 p.m.
First aid was provided by emergency services, but the victim, who was only identified as an adult man, died.
Police said detectives are conducting a death investigation, which is standard.
It was not clear from the information police gave, whether the man was pulled from the water.
No other details were immediately available.