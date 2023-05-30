KSL Flood Watch
Utah Football In Top-Five For Current Home Field Win Streak

May 30, 2023, 3:23 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Pro Football Focus put out a list of the top-five college football teams with the longest home field win streak and Utah football is one of them.

Over the years, much has been made about the environment the Utes bring to Rice-Eccles Stadium in the fall and for good reason. Between the MUSS, the consistent sellouts, and a new, powerful tradition in “The Moment of Loudness”, Utah does not lack powerful passion and emotion on game days.

Utah football sits in fourth place with an active home win streak of 14. Behind them is Tennessee with nine, and in front is Michigan with 15, Georgia with 18, and Alabama with 20 straight wins at home. Not only are the Utes in very prestigious company, but they are also the lone Pac-12 representative.

Taking A Closer Look At Utah’s Home Win-Streak

Starting in 2020 after their lone loss to USC at home, the Utes have gone undefeated for 14-straight games. Expanding that search out for the past five years, Utah is a whopping 26-2 at home in Rice-Eccles Stadium with the additional loss coming to Washington in 2018.

Taking a look at the last decade, the Utes have gone 47-14 at home and are 54-19 at home since moving to the Pac-12 in 2011. That’s not a bad advantage for a team that made a major jump in competition against teams with better resources almost everywhere else.

Utah Shows Out For Big Games

As mentioned above, Utah is the lone Pac-12 team on that list. It’s no secret the Utes and their fans have a tendency to get up for big games at home.

Interestingly enough, the Utes have only hosted one team on that list in Michigan and will get to host a team from the most represented conference on that list in Florida with the SEC this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

It will certainly be interesting to hear what Gator fans have to say about RES after the fact, since they do reside in arguably the best conference for intimidating atmospheres in the entire country. While Utah and Rice-Eccles will not be the biggest venue Florida has ever seen, it’s hard not to expect it will rank pound-for-pound with some of the best the Gators have ever seen.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

