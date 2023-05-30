KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

UHP reports decrease in fatalities, increase in DUIs over Memorial Day weekend

May 30, 2023, 4:06 PM

FILE PHOTO: Utah Highway Patrol...

FILE PHOTO: Utah Highway Patrol

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol reports that they performed more traffic stops this year compared to 2022 during Memorial Day weekend.

UHP said their troopers stopped 4310 drivers in Utah during the popular holiday weekend.

“Of those, 94 were traveling over 100 mph and 53 were driving impaired,” reads a UHP Instagram post.

2022 vs. 2023 Memorial Day numbers. (Utah Highway Patrol)

In the post, UHP reports that crashes and fatalities decreased from last year, but they performed more traffic stops during the weekend.

UHP data shows two fatal crashes and fatalities this year compared to the five fatal crashes and seven fatalities. The data does not specify if the fatalities count under fatal crashes.

“We need a change in our driving behaviors around the state, the 100 deadliest days is not something we look forward each year, it’s something we have in our state because of choices,” UHP stated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

Teens and Jeep mishap...

Andrew Adams

Troopers urge caution after early Memorial Day weekend mishap

Troopers were urging people to be cautious on Utah’s roads ahead of a busy Memorial Day travel weekend following an early mishap in American Fork Canyon that left a teenager seriously injured.

5 days ago

UHP State Trooper Car file 121222...

Karah Brackin

UDOT, Highway Patrol work to make SR36 safer

With Memorial Day weekend on deck and a busy summer travel season following right behind, safe roadways are top of mind.

9 days ago

A Farmington police vehicle is pictured in Farmington on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Kristin Murphy/Des...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for DUI after crashing into a car outside a Farmington liquor store

Five people were hurt after a head-on collision with an intoxicated driver near the Lagoon Amusement Park, police say.

10 days ago

Traffic stopped at American Fork Canyon entrance...

Larry D. Curtis

Fatal crash closes Spanish Fork Canyon

A crash in Spanish Fork Canyon has claimed at least one life and significantly slowed traffic. The crash, at milepost 180, closed traffic in both directions for a time.

12 days ago

2100 South road work...

Katija Stjepovic

Public asked to review new design for 2100 South improvements

Salt Lake City transportation officials invited Sugar House residents to review the new design for road improvements on 2100 South at an open house on Tuesday night.

15 days ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Broken gas line, water main causing traffic issues in SLC

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area of 300 West, from 900 South to 1100 South, in Salt Lake City due to a broken gas line and water main.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

UHP reports decrease in fatalities, increase in DUIs over Memorial Day weekend