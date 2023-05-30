UHP reports decrease in fatalities, increase in DUIs over Memorial Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol reports that they performed more traffic stops this year compared to 2022 during Memorial Day weekend.

UHP said their troopers stopped 4310 drivers in Utah during the popular holiday weekend.

“Of those, 94 were traveling over 100 mph and 53 were driving impaired,” reads a UHP Instagram post.

In the post, UHP reports that crashes and fatalities decreased from last year, but they performed more traffic stops during the weekend.

UHP data shows two fatal crashes and fatalities this year compared to the five fatal crashes and seven fatalities. The data does not specify if the fatalities count under fatal crashes.

“We need a change in our driving behaviors around the state, the 100 deadliest days is not something we look forward each year, it’s something we have in our state because of choices,” UHP stated.