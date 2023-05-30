KSL Flood Watch
Granite School District to offer summer lunches for children

May 30, 2023, 4:32 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

A Granite School District sign is pictured at the district's offices in South Salt Lake on Monday, April 26, 2021. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Children 18 and under will have free summer lunches provided at Granite School District locations.

The free meals must be eaten at the summer meal service site and adults can purchase meals for $3.35.

“During the school year, our students come and get free breakfast, free lunch,” a district official told KSL TV in 2022. “But then they go home for the summer, and they don’t have as much access to food.”

During a recent food drive, Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President & CEO said one in nine Utah children are unsure where their next meal is coming from.

“Our biggest challenge is June, July, and August—it’s the upcoming months,” Bott said in an interview with KSL. “It’s the months when all of us are doing what we do during the summer. We sometimes forget to donate or to volunteer, but there are families out there who really are in need most during that 90-day window.”

In a new release announcing times and location for the food program, the district stressed that the food program will discriminate based on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation,) disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

LOCATIONS FOR GRANITE SUMMER MEAL PROGRAM

Meals from 11 a.m. to noon

  • Centennial Park
  • Philo T. Farnsworth Elementary
  • Hunter Park
  • John C. Fremont Elementary
  • Kearns Oquirrh Fitness Center
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Magna Copper Park

Meals served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

  • Magna Fitness Center
  • Redwood Multipurpose Center
  • Robert Fitts park
  • Southridge Park
  • Stansbury Elementary
  • Vista Park
  • West View Park
  • Robert Frost Elementary

All sites will be closed June 19, July 4 and July 24 for holidays. Magna Copper Park will be closed July 3 because of scheduling conflicts. Southridge Park will be closed July 14 – July 23 due to scheduling conflicts.

