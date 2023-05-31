KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Lehi man says medical clinic refuses to work with his faith-based medical cost sharing plan

May 30, 2023, 11:05 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — Miles is the newest member of the Littledike family. His father, Ryan, says Miles’ arrival in December went almost flawlessly.

“They probably had one of the best labor and deliveries, and the service was amazing,” he said.

Trouble did not show up until Miles’ delivery bills did. Littledike says one of the doctors sent him the entire bill, so he called the billing department.

“I noticed you guys haven’t billed the insurance; can you bill them?’” he recalled about the conversation. “And they basically said, ‘We’re not going to do that.’”

The Littledikes use Medi-share. Technically, it is not insurance. It is a faith-based health care sharing plan where members share the costs of each other’s health expenses. Ryan Littledike says that all the other medical bills incurred during Miles’ delivery were billed to the plan.

“Except for one,” he said. “And that one was from Granger Medical.”

The bill in question comes from the services of a doctor who called in to assist by Granger Medical Clinic, which Littledike says refuses to budge.

‘They’re like, ‘Well, we see that you’re this Christian member sharing program and our policy is that we treat you as a self-pay patient, and we’re not going to billing insurance.’”

Frustrated, Littledike asked us to investigate.

“I think they need to change their policy,”

No one from Granger Medical Clinic would talk to us about this on camera, but the company’s president and CEO, Mary Jane Pennington, M.D., answered our questions by phone. She confirmed they do not work with Medi-share or any cost-share plan. For anyone on a cost-share plan, Granger Medical says they bill the patient and expect them to work it out with their plan themselves. When I pressed on why they will not send the bill like they would to a traditional insurer, I was told, they “can’t send a random bill…” when they are not contracted with a health plan of any sort. There is no mechanism to even send that bill.

As for Littledike, Granger Medical declined to talk about his case specifically, citing patient privacy laws. But he tells us that shortly after our calls to Granger, they did send his bill to Medi-share, which paid.

If you have a health cost share plan, and you are seen by a Granger Medical doctor, Granger’s CEO says they will treat you as a self-pay patient. That means the entire bill is on you – unless you work out something with your plan on your own.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

Wendie Muhic is the frustrated owner of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, that dies a lot....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

West Jordan car owner says odometer fraud has left her stuck paying thousands on a lemon she can’t drive

Wendie Muhic is the frustrated owner of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe that dies a lot. Now she is left paying for it.

6 days ago

Woman texting...

Matt Gephardt

How crooks use texts to get your money, identity, or both.

If you used a mobile phone for any length of time, it’s likely you have gotten text messages that seem like an honest mistake that innocuous-looking text might have come from a scammer.

7 days ago

...

Daniella Rivera and Keira Fairmont

Treat and Release: How Utah weighs the risk of repeat sex offenders

The KSL Investigators examine Utah’s corrections system, responsible for treating and releasing people who commit sex crimes.

7 days ago

Viewmont High School softball field...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

High school softball team calls foul on field conditions, 2 years after Title IX complaint

The Viewmont High softball team played its 2023 season on a field with dead, patchy grass and none of the improvements promised by the school district. Why weren’t required upgrades completed? Matt Gephardt investigates.

8 days ago

Mechanic works on a car...

Matt Gephardt

Driver apathy keeps tens of thousands of unsafe cars on Utah roads

Every year, the vehicle history report business Carfax releases its study on how many cars are on the roads with unfixed safety recalls.

9 days ago

...

Mike Headrick and Cindy St. Clair

AI Revolution: The past, present, and future of artificial intelligence in Utah 

The world of AI is only as limited as human imagination. So how do you interpret artificial intelligence and its applications in your life? Mike Headrick investigates.   

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Lehi man says medical clinic refuses to work with his faith-based medical cost sharing plan