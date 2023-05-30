KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Black Desert Resort To Host LPGA Tour Competition Beginning In 2025

May 30, 2023, 5:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Black Desert Resort Golf Course in St. George part of Greater Zion, proudly announces being named the future host of an LPGA Tour competition beginning in 2025.

With emerald fairways carved amid ancient black lava fields and surrounded by Southern Utah’s stunning red rock mountains, this Tom Weiskopf championship golf course offers an unparalleled experience and presents an incredible opportunity for LPGA Tour athletes, the best female golfers in the world, to showcase their power and dedication to the game on a new stage.

Tom Weiskopf, in collaboration with architect Phil Smith, designed the par-72 course that prioritizes playability, featuring generously wide fairways ranging from 70 to 100 yards. Notably, Weiskopf’s signature touch brings strategic elements and risk-reward choices into play with two drivable par 4s—the 5th and 14th holes.

Black Desert Resort Golf Course is characterized by the presence of ancient basalt rock formations seamlessly integrated into the landscape, creating a visually stunning contrast against the lush fairways. Tom Weiskopf’s visionary design captures the spirit of the surrounding natural wonders, offering a captivating golfing experience that goes beyond tradition.

“We are thrilled to welcome Black Desert Resort into the LPGA family as a tournament partner and title sponsor,” said Ricki Lasky, LPGA Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer. “This spectacular venue will undoubtedly provide an incredible test to our LPGA Tour athletes. We also greatly appreciate the dedication of the Black Desert Resort team to elevating the stature of the women’s game by making this partnership a key element of their corporate platform as they welcome golf fans to their venue for the first time this week.”

Beyond the golf course, Black Desert Resort is envisioned as a comprehensive luxury resort destination. The first phase of Black Desert includes 150 hotel rooms, 1,050 residences, on-property trails for exploration and adventure, a wellness spa for relaxation, 15 restaurants, and 80,000 square feet of retail space for shopping and dining.

“Black Desert is excited to join in furthering the elevation of women’s golf. It’s historic that it’s been almost 60 years, to the day, since an LPGA tournament was held in the great state of Utah. I can’t think of a more appropriate day to make this LPGA Tournament announcement than on National Women’s Golf Day,” said Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort.

Black Desert Resort Golf Course embodies a tribute to Tom Weiskopf’s enduring legacy while exemplifying our unwavering dedication to delivering an extraordinary golfing experience amid the awe-inspiring beauty of Southern Utah. We cordially invite you to be part of this momentous occasion and immerse yourself in the enchantment of Black Desert Resort, which also heralds a remarkable new chapter in the future of the LPGA.

RELATED STORIES

Want more coverage like Black Desert Resort to host LPGA Tour? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gradey Dick NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft and will surely look closely at Kansas wing Gradey Dick.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado Reportedly Talking With Big 12 About Departure From Pac-12

Could Colorado make a return to the Big 12 Conference? Reports indicate that talks are happening.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football In Top-Five For Current Home Field Win Streak

Pro Football Focus put out a list of the top-five college football teams with the longest home field win streak and Utah football is one.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 5/29/23)

Things are winding down for Utah Athletics and the Utes Bulletin as the spring sports wrap up for the quieter summer months.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hans & Scotty G: 60 in 60 Fan Vote

It's that time of year again, Hans and Scotty G. are counting down the 60 best college football players in the state of Utah ahead of the 2023 college football season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees To Celebrate Gulls On Throwback Night

This Friday, the Salt Lake Bees will be throwing it all the way back to the 70s for throwback night to honor the Salt Lake City Gulls.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Black Desert Resort To Host LPGA Tour Competition Beginning In 2025