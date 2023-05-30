Black Desert Resort To Host LPGA Tour Competition Beginning In 2025

SALT LAKE CITY – Black Desert Resort Golf Course in St. George part of Greater Zion, proudly announces being named the future host of an LPGA Tour competition beginning in 2025.

With emerald fairways carved amid ancient black lava fields and surrounded by Southern Utah’s stunning red rock mountains, this Tom Weiskopf championship golf course offers an unparalleled experience and presents an incredible opportunity for LPGA Tour athletes, the best female golfers in the world, to showcase their power and dedication to the game on a new stage.

The LPGA Tour is headed to Utah in 2025! 🌄 Black Desert Resort near St. George, Utah will host a future LPGA Tour event in 2025! MORE ⬇️ https://t.co/8ucTM0hRud — LPGA (@LPGA) May 30, 2023

Tom Weiskopf, in collaboration with architect Phil Smith, designed the par-72 course that prioritizes playability, featuring generously wide fairways ranging from 70 to 100 yards. Notably, Weiskopf’s signature touch brings strategic elements and risk-reward choices into play with two drivable par 4s—the 5th and 14th holes.

Black Desert Resort Golf Course is characterized by the presence of ancient basalt rock formations seamlessly integrated into the landscape, creating a visually stunning contrast against the lush fairways. Tom Weiskopf’s visionary design captures the spirit of the surrounding natural wonders, offering a captivating golfing experience that goes beyond tradition.

“We are thrilled to welcome Black Desert Resort into the LPGA family as a tournament partner and title sponsor,” said Ricki Lasky, LPGA Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer. “This spectacular venue will undoubtedly provide an incredible test to our LPGA Tour athletes. We also greatly appreciate the dedication of the Black Desert Resort team to elevating the stature of the women’s game by making this partnership a key element of their corporate platform as they welcome golf fans to their venue for the first time this week.”

Beyond the golf course, Black Desert Resort is envisioned as a comprehensive luxury resort destination. The first phase of Black Desert includes 150 hotel rooms, 1,050 residences, on-property trails for exploration and adventure, a wellness spa for relaxation, 15 restaurants, and 80,000 square feet of retail space for shopping and dining.

“Black Desert is excited to join in furthering the elevation of women’s golf. It’s historic that it’s been almost 60 years, to the day, since an LPGA tournament was held in the great state of Utah. I can’t think of a more appropriate day to make this LPGA Tournament announcement than on National Women’s Golf Day,” said Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort.

Black Desert Resort Golf Course embodies a tribute to Tom Weiskopf’s enduring legacy while exemplifying our unwavering dedication to delivering an extraordinary golfing experience amid the awe-inspiring beauty of Southern Utah. We cordially invite you to be part of this momentous occasion and immerse yourself in the enchantment of Black Desert Resort, which also heralds a remarkable new chapter in the future of the LPGA.

