Gradey Dick NBA Draft Analysis

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they’ll consider in June is Kansas wing Gradey Dick.

With a top 10 pick, the 16th pick, and the 28th pick in the first round, the Jazz will work out an enormous swath of players projected to be selected throughout the draft.

Let’s look at how potential lottery pick Gradey Dick performed in his lone season at Kansas, and how he’d fit with the Jazz.

Gradey Dick Strengths

Averages: 14.1 ppg | 5.1 RPG | 1.7 APG | 44 FG% | 40 3Pt % | 85 FT%

Dick’s best strength entering the NBA will be his three-point shooting where he was lights out as a freshman for the Jayhawks.

At Kansas, Dick proved to be one of the best shooters in all of college basketball knocking down multiple threes in 23 of his 36 appearances, including 14 games when he knocked down three or more.

Gradey Dick is an awesome pull up shooter, especially off of 1 or 2 quick escape dribbles. Shot an elite 23/43 (54% !) on off the dribble 3’s. Way more than just a C&S guy. pic.twitter.com/t9L1CjMxss — Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) May 25, 2023

Dick has a lightning-quick release in catch-and-shoot situations, shooting off the dribble, and shooting off movement.

The freshman was in constant motion in Kansas’s offense drawing significant gravity from defenses as he weaved through the paint and flashed out to the three-point line.

Unlike some of the best shooters in college basketball historically, Dick also has the size that will allow him to get his shot off easily at the next level.

The freshman measured in at just over 6-foot-6 at the NBA combine to go with a nearly 6-foot-9 wingspan.

Dick isn’t an elite athlete, but he’s fluid on the court, and shows an ability to finish above the rim both in transition and in the halfcourt as a lob threat for the Jayhawks.

Gradey Dick showcased his explosiveness and smooth shooting stroke in front of a a big audience of NBA executives at the WME Pro Day. The Kansas product is a projected top-10 pick. pic.twitter.com/eNrUDz5NXt — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 25, 2023

The Kansas native doesn’t waste steps on the offensive end getting his feet set quickly when spacing, and respacing to get his shot off at a moment’s notice.

His footwork shows up on the defensive end where he moves well to stay in front of his man and showed a willingness to compete on that end of the floor. Dick’s reputation as a poor defender rarely shows up on film.

Additionally, the wing is a strong rebounder for his position pulling down five or more in 24 of his 36 games in college.

Despite his slight frame, Dick is regularly in the mix for loose balls and deflections showing a willingness to match the physicality of players bigger than he is.

Due to Kansas’s talented backcourt, Gradey rarely had to initiate the offense, but showed some chops finding Jayhawks bigs, attacking closeouts off the dribble, and either stepping back to shoot threes or getting to the midrange where he easily shoots over smaller defenders.

Gradey Dick Weaknesses

Most of Dick’s greatest concerns revolve around his weight and strength which he has to significantly improve before he can play real minutes at the NBA level.

Dick has the frame to add weight but may need another 15-20 pounds before he can be counted on to be a rotational player.

Because of his thin frame, Dick has a tendency to get pushed around, especially with the ball in his hands when he tries to attack off the dribble. That physicality led to Dick turning the ball over when trying to create for others, hurting his overall assist numbers at Kansas.

Although I do believe Gradey Dick is underrated defensively, he does have his limitations. He lacks ideal foot speed and lateral quickness for a wing. In result he struggles to contain quick ball-handlers off the dribble. Lacks strength to defend bigs. Not very versatile… pic.twitter.com/92rmadPY0R — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) May 25, 2023

Dick’s length and athleticism allowed him to survive defensively in college, but he’ll face quicker, more physical athletes in the NBA which will require him to improve on that end. He likely won’t ever be an above-average defensive player.

Again, with better strength, Dick can be a serviceable defender, but it will be a process.

To date, there’s very little history of Dick as a primary ballhandler or playmaker, which may lower his overall ceiling as a star player.

Gradey Dick Overall

Due to Dick’s already elite three-point ability shooting and size, he’s one of the safer prospects projected in the latter half of the lottery.

Dick has a floor as a knockdown shooter with NBA size and a willingness to compete on both ends of the floor. Those players have value and tend to stick in the league well beyond their rookie contracts.

His ceiling will likely be dictated by what adding strength to his frame allows him to accomplish offensively.

Dick was a sharp and willing passer at Kansas, but is such a threat with the ball in his hands he was given a green light to shoot it without looking to create often.

With a stronger base and better NBA spacing, does Dick prove to have more to his game as a primary creator, or was what he showed for the Jayhawks his ideal role at the next level?

Overall, Gradey Dick showed enough during his lone season at Kansas to warrant a look in the late lottery, and could be selected higher than many expect.

