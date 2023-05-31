KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Truck & Trailer full of Utah couple’s belongings stolen in Colorado

May 30, 2023, 10:47 PM | Updated: 11:22 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

DENVER, Colo. —A Utah couple on the way to a new life and new job in Kansas discovered their truck and trailer full of belongings had been stolen sometime Tuesday morning.

Matthew Fuller said his father-in-law parked the red pickup and matching trailer in what he thought was a safe spot in a hotel parking lot near the Denver airport.

“(He) came outside and the truck was gone,” Fuller told KSL 5. “I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.”

Fuller said the air tags they placed in the luggage and the trailer were removed and discarded.

“I made sure that the vehicle was locked,” father-in-law, Mike Huish, said. “The trailer was locked. Again, I thought it was in a secured area.”

Fuller, a recent graduate of Utah Tech University, was headed to a new home and new job in Wichita along with his wife, Lindsey.

Matthew Fuller recently graduated from Utah Tech University. He was headed to a new home and new job in Wichita along with his wife, Lindsey when a trailer carrying everything they owned was stolen. (Matthew Fuller) The stolen trailer had everything the Fuller Family owned in it. (Matthew Fuller) The trailer was stolen from the parking lot of this hotel near the Denver airport (Matthew Fuller)

Lindsey Fuller was flying to Kansas with her mother on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot in there we can’t replace,” Lindsey Fuller said.

Among the items with personal value that were stolen, according to the couple, were Lindsey’s journals from her childhood, clay hand, and footprint molds of the couple’s son from when he was born, a wedding dress, and wedding rings.

“Everything,” Lindsey Fuller stated emotionally during her own interview with KSL 5. “Everything that means something to us—it’s not just replaceable furniture.”

Matthew Fuller said area police were investigating and he believed whoever was responsible likely had considerable theft experience.

“It’s not looking very good considering the air tags that we had in suitcases in the trailer—they found them and they threw them out,” he said.

He and his father-in-law were continuing to drive to Wichita in a different vehicle with the fate of the truck and trailer still in question.

Family members by Tuesday afternoon had already set up a GoFundMe account* ().

Matthew Fuller described the losses as “hard.”

“It’s just depressing,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to move into a new house with nothing to move in—it’s all gone.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Medical bill...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Lehi man says medical clinic refuses to work with his faith-based medical cost sharing plan

Miles is the newest member of the Littledike family. His father, Ryan, says Miles’ arrival in December went almost flawlessly.

23 hours ago

Shattered window...

Dan Rascon

Herriman couple ‘lucky to be alive’ after socket smashes windshield

A couple from Herriman said they were very blessed and lucky to be alive after a piece of metal debris blasted through their windshield.

23 hours ago

Murray kneeboarder...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Warning signs posted after kneeboarder seen on swift runoff

Murray City has posted extra signs and the fire department is warning the community after citizens said they’ve been seeing a man take advantage of high water in Murray Park in a potentially dangerous way. 

23 hours ago

City Creek as it flows through Memory Grove in Salt Lake City....

Jed Boal

None of the four creeks in SLC are expected to reach flood stage

None of the four creeks that drain into the city are forecasted to get anywhere near flood stage before the snow runs out.

23 hours ago

The old Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah building before the September deadline. (KS...

Alex Cabrero

Wildlife Rehab Center in Ogden has until September to move

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah will have to leave its building by Sept. 6, forcing workers to refuse hurt animals.

23 hours ago

One of the driveways that is rising in Eagle Mountain. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Eagle Mountain homeowners ask city hall for help with sinking driveways

A group of Eagle Mountain homeowners are asking for the city's help after several new homes started to show sinking walkways and driveways.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Truck & Trailer full of Utah couple’s belongings stolen in Colorado