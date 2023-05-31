Truck & Trailer full of Utah couple’s belongings stolen in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. —A Utah couple on the way to a new life and new job in Kansas discovered their truck and trailer full of belongings had been stolen sometime Tuesday morning.

Matthew Fuller said his father-in-law parked the red pickup and matching trailer in what he thought was a safe spot in a hotel parking lot near the Denver airport.

“(He) came outside and the truck was gone,” Fuller told KSL 5. “I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.”

Fuller said the air tags they placed in the luggage and the trailer were removed and discarded.

“I made sure that the vehicle was locked,” father-in-law, Mike Huish, said. “The trailer was locked. Again, I thought it was in a secured area.”

Fuller, a recent graduate of Utah Tech University, was headed to a new home and new job in Wichita along with his wife, Lindsey.

Lindsey Fuller was flying to Kansas with her mother on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot in there we can’t replace,” Lindsey Fuller said.

Among the items with personal value that were stolen, according to the couple, were Lindsey’s journals from her childhood, clay hand, and footprint molds of the couple’s son from when he was born, a wedding dress, and wedding rings.

“Everything,” Lindsey Fuller stated emotionally during her own interview with KSL 5. “Everything that means something to us—it’s not just replaceable furniture.”

Matthew Fuller said area police were investigating and he believed whoever was responsible likely had considerable theft experience.

“It’s not looking very good considering the air tags that we had in suitcases in the trailer—they found them and they threw them out,” he said.

He and his father-in-law were continuing to drive to Wichita in a different vehicle with the fate of the truck and trailer still in question.

Family members by Tuesday afternoon had already set up a GoFundMe account* ().

Matthew Fuller described the losses as “hard.”

“It’s just depressing,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to move into a new house with nothing to move in—it’s all gone.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.