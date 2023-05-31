KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott surprises SLC drivers with free gas cards

May 31, 2023, 7:37 AM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means KSL TV’s Casey Scott is starting people’s day off with some free gas cards and bro hugs!

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Summit County asks for public’s help cutting down on noxious weeds

This spring and summer, experts say to expect to see more weeds because of the abundance of water Utah received this winter.

10 hours ago

Medical bill...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Lehi man says medical clinic refuses to work with his faith-based medical cost sharing plan

Miles is the newest member of the Littledike family. His father, Ryan, says Miles’ arrival in December went almost flawlessly.

1 day ago

Stolen truck and trailer...

Andrew Adams

Truck & trailer full of Utah couple’s belongings stolen in Colorado

A Utah couple on the way to a new life and new job in Kansas discovered their truck and trailer full of belongings had been stolen sometime Tuesday morning.

1 day ago

Shattered window...

Dan Rascon

Herriman couple ‘lucky to be alive’ after socket smashes windshield

A couple from Herriman said they were very blessed and lucky to be alive after a piece of metal debris blasted through their windshield.

1 day ago

Murray kneeboarder...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Warning signs posted after kneeboarder seen on swift runoff

Murray City has posted extra signs and the fire department is warning the community after citizens said they’ve been seeing a man take advantage of high water in Murray Park in a potentially dangerous way. 

1 day ago

City Creek as it flows through Memory Grove in Salt Lake City....

Jed Boal

None of the four creeks in SLC are expected to reach flood stage

None of the four creeks that drain into the city are forecasted to get anywhere near flood stage before the snow runs out.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Casey Scott surprises SLC drivers with free gas cards