LOCAL NEWS
Casey Scott surprises SLC drivers with free gas cards
May 31, 2023, 7:37 AM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means KSL TV’s Casey Scott is starting people’s day off with some free gas cards and bro hugs!
May 31, 2023, 7:37 AM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means KSL TV’s Casey Scott is starting people’s day off with some free gas cards and bro hugs!
This spring and summer, experts say to expect to see more weeds because of the abundance of water Utah received this winter.
10 hours ago
Miles is the newest member of the Littledike family. His father, Ryan, says Miles’ arrival in December went almost flawlessly.
1 day ago
A Utah couple on the way to a new life and new job in Kansas discovered their truck and trailer full of belongings had been stolen sometime Tuesday morning.
1 day ago
A couple from Herriman said they were very blessed and lucky to be alive after a piece of metal debris blasted through their windshield.
1 day ago
Murray City has posted extra signs and the fire department is warning the community after citizens said they’ve been seeing a man take advantage of high water in Murray Park in a potentially dangerous way.
1 day ago
None of the four creeks that drain into the city are forecasted to get anywhere near flood stage before the snow runs out.
1 day ago
Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.
These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!
This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.
Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.
Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.