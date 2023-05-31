Rep. Chris Stewart announces resignation from Congress

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart has announced he will be resigning from the House of Representatives, citing concerns about his wife’s health.

In a statement released Wednesday, Stewart did not say when he plans to step down but said it will happen “after an orderly transition.”

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” Stewart said. “My wife and I have made so many dear friends and memories throughout our journey. I can say with pride that I have been an effective leader for my beloved home state, and I’m honored to have played an important role in guiding our nation through some troubled times. But my wife’s health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured.

“My family and I have been very blessed by this experience. Thank you to all those who have supported and sacrificed to help us. The fight goes on. God bless all of you, and God bless our nation.”

It's been one of the great honors of my life to represent Utah in the People's House. God bless you all, and God bless America. pic.twitter.com/rEeg6G2ry3 — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) May 31, 2023

Responses to Rep. Chris Stewart stepping down

The Utah delegation in the House, which includes Reps. John Curtis, Burgess Owens, and Blake Moore released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by the announcement of our dear friend, Rep. Chris Stewart. Throughout our time in this institution, he has warmly embraced each of us and played a vital role in our collective achievements for the people of Utah. As the Dean of our delegation, Chris has been an invaluable source of guidance, and we know that his wisdom will remain accessible during the remainder of his time here and after his departure. Utah is losing a dedicated public servant, and his presence will be greatly missed within these chambers. As he transitions to prioritizing time with Evie, we extend our thoughts and support to him and his entire family.

Sen. Mitt Romney also released a statement that said:

Congressman Stewart has dutifully served our state and Utahns in the Second Congressional District for more than a decade. A former Air Force pilot, Chris has consistently worked to safeguard the role Utah plays in our country’s national defense. He has been a terrific partner on advancing Utah priorities—advocating for greater local input in public lands management and legislation to protect the Great Salt Lake. Ann and I are praying for Chris, Evie, and the Stewart family.

Sen. Mike Lee said:

With a heavy heart, I bid farewell to my esteemed colleague, Representative Chris Stewart. Representative Stewart is a true statesman who has consistently demonstrated dedication and integrity while tirelessly fighting for the interests and well-being of is constituents. His strong leadership on national security, energy, policy, veteran’s affairs, no doubt informed by his own honorable military service, has earned him respect and admiration from colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Sharon and I wish Chris, his wife Evie and their entire family all the best as they embark on this new chapter of their lives. He has left an indelible mark on the House of Representatives, and his impact will be felt for generations. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his unwavering dedication, principled leadership, and tireless advocacy for the American people.

His departure will leave an open Republican seat on the House Appropriations and Intelligence committees and is not expected to affect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ability to steer a tight Republican majority. The district is reliably Republican and Stewart defeated a Democratic challenger by more than 30 percentage points in 2022.

Stewart, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and author, was first elected in 2012 and collaborated with Utah’s Elizabeth Smart on a memoir about her kidnapping. The 62-year-old Stewart was raised as a potential nominee for U.S. director of national intelligence during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

KSL NewsRadio’s Simone Seikaly and the Associated Press contributed to this report