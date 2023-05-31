25-year-old motorcyclist killed in Roy crash

ROY, Utah — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Roy.

Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the man was going down 1900 West Wednesday morning when a car turned left in front of him at the intersection of 4800 South.

The man was thrown from the bike and taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police have not identified the man.

The intersection was closed for hours while investigators were on scene. It has since reopened.

Hackworth said impairment is not suspected at this time and their investigation is ongoing.