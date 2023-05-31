KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

25-year-old motorcyclist killed in Roy crash

May 31, 2023, 11:26 AM | Updated: 11:59 am

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

ROY, Utah — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Roy.

Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the man was going down 1900 West Wednesday morning when a car turned left in front of him at the intersection of 4800 South.

The man was thrown from the bike and taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police have not identified the man.

The intersection was closed for hours while investigators were on scene. It has since reopened.

Hackworth said impairment is not suspected at this time and their investigation is ongoing.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

Rock wall on Utah SR 136...

Larry D. Curtis

Arizona man killed, 2 children hurt, after car hits rock wall near Mexican Hat

An Arizona driver was killed when he took a sharp turn too fast and struck a rock wall in a single-car collision near Mexican Hat.

13 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Utah Highway Patrol...

Michael Houck

UHP reports decrease in fatalities, increase in DUIs over Memorial Day weekend

Utah Highway Patrol reports that they performed more traffic stops this year compared to 2022 during Memorial Day weekend.

2 days ago

Teens and Jeep mishap...

Andrew Adams

Troopers urge caution after early Memorial Day weekend mishap

Troopers were urging people to be cautious on Utah’s roads ahead of a busy Memorial Day travel weekend following an early mishap in American Fork Canyon that left a teenager seriously injured.

6 days ago

UHP State Trooper Car file 121222...

Karah Brackin

UDOT, Highway Patrol work to make SR36 safer

With Memorial Day weekend on deck and a busy summer travel season following right behind, safe roadways are top of mind.

10 days ago

A Farmington police vehicle is pictured in Farmington on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Kristin Murphy/Des...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for DUI after crashing into a car outside a Farmington liquor store

Five people were hurt after a head-on collision with an intoxicated driver near the Lagoon Amusement Park, police say.

11 days ago

Traffic stopped at American Fork Canyon entrance...

Larry D. Curtis

Fatal crash closes Spanish Fork Canyon

A crash in Spanish Fork Canyon has claimed at least one life and significantly slowed traffic. The crash, at milepost 180, closed traffic in both directions for a time.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

25-year-old motorcyclist killed in Roy crash