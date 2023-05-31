KSL Flood Watch
Police investigating human remains found 20 miles outside of Bryce Canyon

May 31, 2023, 11:30 AM

FILE PHOTO (Garfield County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...

FILE PHOTO (Garfield County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

(Garfield County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

GARFIELD COUNTY. Utah — Police are investigating human remains that were found by shed hunters on Memorial Day.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Monday in the Dry Hollow area, about 20 miles east of Bryce Canyon. The remains were reported to police and transported to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police are waiting for the results so they can identify the remains.

