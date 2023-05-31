LOCAL NEWS
Police investigating human remains found 20 miles outside of Bryce Canyon
May 31, 2023, 11:30 AM
(Garfield County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
GARFIELD COUNTY. Utah — Police are investigating human remains that were found by shed hunters on Memorial Day.
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Monday in the Dry Hollow area, about 20 miles east of Bryce Canyon. The remains were reported to police and transported to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police are waiting for the results so they can identify the remains.