CRIME
2 South Carolina men arrested after stealing $40K worth of chicken, deputies say
May 31, 2023, 11:51 AM
(Sumter County Detention Center/WHNS)
SUMTER, South Carolina (WHNS) — Two suspects are now in custody for their involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 9.
Both suspects 30-year-old Antonio Blackwell and 37-year-old Jeremy McFadden were arrested on grand larceny charges.
Both were being held at the Sumter County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, but Blackwell was released after making bond.
