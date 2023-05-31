KSL Flood Watch
Habitat for Humanity dedicates two new homes in their Field of Dreams Community

May 31, 2023, 12:39 PM | Updated: 12:58 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KEARNS, Utah — What started as an empty lot with a couple of baseball fields has taken the next step as an affordable housing community.

On Wednesday in Kearns, the Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity dedicated two new homes in their Field of Dreams Community.

More than 300 families submitted applications to be considered for a home in the community. Of those 300, the applications were narrowed down to eight, and two families received keys to their new homes.

“It’s unreal. I don’t think it’s happening,” said the Eftin family.

Now neighbors, the Kulomin and Eftin families both share similar stories with families of nine.

The Kulomin family is from the country of Moldova, and they moved across the world for a shot at a better life. The Eftin family comes from Somalia, having spent over 12 years in a refugee camp in Kenya.

“Thanks to the Lord first of all,” said the Efitn family.

Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity’s CEO Ed Blake said these moments teach life lessons.

“Don’t drive through a neighborhood where people make a lot of money, and they’re rich and think those are the people you respect. Respect people who have been through great hardship and have become better in the end,” said Blake.

Kandace Diggs, Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity Director of Family Services, said that all of the eight families would be moving into their homes in this community. Come June 14; two more families will get the keys to their homes.

She said the pool was narrowed down to income, need, willingness to partner, and sweat equity.

“Each family has to complete 225 hours of sweat equity,” Diggs said.

This is the end result of a labor of love.

“We make it step by step, very small,” said the Kulomin family.

Habitat for Humanity said the project is now going full steam as it ran into some rough patches with funding and the pandemic.

They said four homes are already owner-occupied, with four more being dedicated by the end of June. The remaining 12 homes should be completed before the end of 2024.

