Kickoff Times, TV Info Set For Four BYU Football Games In 2023

PROVO, Utah – Another mile marker in the countdown to BYU football has arrived. The release of kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season and weeknight games is here.

Four of BYU’s games for the upcoming 2023 season received kickoff times and TV info on Wednesday.

BYU is preparing for its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. By joining the Big 12, the TV deal for BYU now falls under the conference. FOX and ESPN hold the rights to Big 12 broadcasts.

All of the action for BYU football on radio will remain on the legacy home of the Cougars, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

Games that were not announced with kickoff times will receive TV info 12 days or even as close to six days before the date of the game.

BYU vs. Sam Houston

Date: Saturday, September 2

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: FS1

The first-ever meeting between BYU and Sam Houston. BYU lined up the Bearkats to open the 2023 season after Tennessee backed out of the trip to Provo to play Virginia in nearby Nashville.

Sam Houston is moving up from the FCS, where they were a powerhouse, into Conference USA.

BYU vs. Southern Utah

Date: Saturday, September 9

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

BYU football and Southern Utah have met one previous time. That was in Kalani Sitake’s first season in 2016. BYU won that game 37-7.

Initially, this matchup was slated for November when BYU was an FBS Independent. However, as a Big 12 member, FCS matchups move up early in the season.

BYU at Arkansas

Date: Saturday, September 16

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

BYU’s first-ever trip to Fayetteville will take place in week three.

Last year, Arkansas traveled to Provo for the first time in the first part of the home-and-home series. Both the Arkansas fans and the Razorback offense experienced friendly hospitality from BYU. Arkansas fans enjoyed BYU Creamery ice cream in the stands while the Hogs torched BYU’s defense to the tune of 644 yards of offense and 52 points.

The good news for BYU is that they have a new defensive staff led by Jay Hill. The bad news is that Arkansas returns one of the SEC’s best backfields this season in QB KJ Jefferson and RB Raheim Sanders.

BYU will look for revenge as they face an SEC team on the road for the first time since 2019.

BYU vs. Cincinnati

Date: Friday, September 29

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

The first Big 12 home game for BYU will come against a fellow newcomer, Cincinnati. BYU and Cincinnati land on a Friday night to accommodate BYU’s request to avoid conflict with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Conference that weekend.

2023 BYU Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – Sam Houston | 8:15 p.m. | FS1

Sept. 9 – Southern Utah | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 16 – at Arkansas | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Sept. 23 – at Kansas

Sept. 29 – Cincinnati | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

Oct. 14 – at TCU

Oct. 21 – Texas Tech

Oct. 28 – at Texas

Nov. 4 – at West Virginia

Nov. 11 – Iowa State

Nov. 18 – Oklahoma

Nov. 25 – at Oklahoma State

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

