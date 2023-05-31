Times, Networks Released For Utah Football’s 2023 Non-Conference Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football has an opportunity to stretch their historical run into 2023 but will have to get through a gauntlet of a schedule starting with non-conference play.

The back-to-back Pac-12 Champs and Rose Bowl attendees have their eyes set on a potential threepeat heading into this football season, something that has never been accomplished in the Pac-12 Era. However, Utah has never had a non-conference schedule like the one they face in 2023 and the Conference of Champions has never appeared to be this deep on paper.

Today we got one step closer to understanding exactly how the Utes’ 2023 schedule will play out with the release of times and networks for their non-conference schedule. In-conference play times and networks will be released at a later date.

In addition to the non-conference networks and times, the school announced that its game against Oregon State will be on Fs1 at 7:00 p.m. MT.

How To Watch Utah Football’s Non-Conference Schedule

Thursday, August 31: Utah v. Florida – 6:00 p.m. MT on ESPN

Saturday, September 9: Utah @ Baylor – 10:00 a.m. MT on ESPN

Saturday, September 16: Utah v. Weber State – 12:00 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network

Non-Conference Schedule

Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes, Thursday, August 31 @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah Utes vs. Baylor Bears, Saturday, September 9 @ McLane Stadium

Weber State Wildcats vs. Utah Utes, Saturday, September 16 @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

Pac-12 Conference Schedule UCLA Bruins vs. Utah Utes, Saturday, September 23 @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers, Saturday, September 29 @ Reser Stadium – 7:00 p.m. MT on FS1 BYE Week October 7 CAL Golden Bears vs. Utah Utes, Saturday, October 14 @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans, Saturday, October 21 @ The Coliseum Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes, Saturday, October 28 @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes, Saturday, November 4 @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Utah Utes vs. Washington Huskies, Saturday, November 11 @ Husky Stadium Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats, Saturday, November 18 @ Arizona Stadium Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes, Saturday, November 25 @ Rice-Eccles Stadium



