Salt Lake City to announce winners of ‘Ballpark Next’ competition

SALT LAKE CITY — City leaders will unveil the top redesign ideas for Smith’s Ballpark submitted through Salt Lake’s “Ballpark Next” competition.

With the Salt Lake Bees officially moving to Daybreak in 2025, city leaders gave people a chance to vote on nine possible design concepts for the centerpiece of the Ballpark neighborhood. Ideas were submitted by residents, college students and professional designers.

On Wednesday, leaders will announce the three winners of its Ballpark Next competition.

Three semifinalists in each of the resident, post-secondary student, and professional categories were put to a public vote from March 16-25. The winning resident, post-secondary student and professional proposals will be awarded $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000, respectively.

Some of the designs people voted on included making the area a possible new home for the Utah Royals FC professional women’s soccer team or turning it into a public space. City leaders have yet to announce how the winning designs will be incorporated into whatever change develops there. They’re only saying they may be used to “inform and inspire” city crews.

The project is expected to start next fall.

The announcement will take place at 6 p.m. at the Urban Indian Center in downtown Salt Lake City.