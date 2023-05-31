Branden Carlson To Return To Utah Basketball For 2023-24 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah basketball has been hard at work building their roster, but one piece remained in flux until now. Big man, Branden Carlson will be returning to the Runnin’ Utes for his fifth year.

Carlson has spent the past few months dipping his toes in the NBA water, getting evaluations, and seeing where he may stand in this year’s draft class. After some contemplation, Carlson has decided to return to the Utes sighting “unfinished business” in his Twitter post.

Utah has been my home, my court, and my family. This year, the NBA process has taught me a lot and showed me the level I aspire to be, but I’m not done here. Not yet. Legacy. That’s what is on my mind. My legacy as a Ute, a player, and as a teammate. I’m excited to announce I’m coming back for my fifth year with the Runnin’ Utes. There is unfinished business. I have more to give, more to achieve with the MUSS and you. I’m back, Utah. Let’s make this final year memorable. Go Utes.

Branden Carlson’s Utah Stat Sheet

Carlson brings a lot of experience back for the Utes having played in 109 games for Utah while starting 103 of those games. So far in his Utah career, Carlson holds a 52% rate from the field and 33% from behind the arc.

In the 2022-23 season, Carlson was a big part of what Utah did, averaging 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and just over 2 blocks per game.

Carlson also boasts several honors for the Utes including the 2021 Sunshine Slam Tournament MVP, 2021-2022 All-Pac-12 Second-Team, 2022-2023 All-Pac-12 First-Team, and NABC First-Team All-District.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports