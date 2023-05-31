Real-life ‘Fast and Furious’: Car sent flying over tow truck in Georgia, video shows
May 31, 2023, 1:39 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm
(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
May 31, 2023, 1:39 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm
(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
This week marks 40 years since the notorious State Street flooding of 1983.
2 days ago
A Utah museum curator stumbled across some intriguing artifacts from the 1983 flooding that hit Utah years ago.
3 days ago
Even as Utahns mark the unofficial start to summer, Bridal Veil Falls remains closed because of debris and ice left behind from a January avalanche.
3 days ago
Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of retail discounts.
3 days ago
A man suspected of killing a Utah woman has been extradited from Mexico City and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 36, arrived in Utah Friday in the custody of U.S. Marshals.
5 days ago
A portion of the road up Payson Canyon along an area of the Nebo Loop has completely washed out.
7 days ago
Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.
These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!
This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.
Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.
Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.