KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

INSTAGRAM

Real-life ‘Fast and Furious’: Car sent flying over tow truck in Georgia, video shows

May 31, 2023, 1:39 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Lowndes County, Ga., Sheriff's Of...

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Lowndes County, Ga., Sheriff's Office, a vehicle goes airborne after driving up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck on a Georgia highway, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Lowndes County, Ga. The Nissan Altima was launched 120 feet (37 meters) down the highway, according to a police report. The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Florida, was taken to South Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries. (Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)

(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


VALDOSTA, Georgia (AP) — It looks like a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster. A sedan rockets into the air after driving up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck on a Georgia highway. And the whole crash is caught on video by an officer’s body camera.

Shocked motorists and law enforcement watched in horror as the Nissan Altima was launched 120 feet (37 meters) down the highway in Lowndes County, according to police report on the May 24 crash.

The driver was a 21-year-old woman from Florida, the report says. She was taken to South Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Courtney Floyd said Wednesday.

After landing upside down, the Nissan struck another car then tumbled end over end before coming to a rest 23 feet down the roadway, the report said. Even before the car stops, the officer whose body cam recorded the crash begins sprinting to render aid to the stricken motorists.

A Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy was hit by flying debris, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The tow truck, described as a roll-back wrecker, was parked in the left lane with its emergency lights activated, the accident report said. Authorities had been on the scene responding to an earlier incident.

Georgia State Patrol Lt. Crystal Zion told WSB-TV that the crash underscores the importance of Georgia’s “Move Over” Law.

“When you see those lights to slow down, move over,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Instagram

Flooding at Temple Square (Photo: Tom Smart, Deseret News, File)...

Eliza Pace

Remembering the floods of 1983

This week marks 40 years since the notorious State Street flooding of 1983. 

2 days ago

A vial of floodwater from the 1983 flooding in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Utah historian uncovers artifacts from 1983 floods

A Utah museum curator stumbled across some intriguing artifacts from the 1983 flooding that hit Utah years ago.

3 days ago

The debris leftover from the January avalanche. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Bridal Veil Falls remains closed; avalanche deposit creating safety hazard

Even as Utahns mark the unofficial start to summer, Bridal Veil Falls remains closed because of debris and ice left behind from a January avalanche.

3 days ago

A member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, places flags in front of e...

Ben Finley

5 things to know about Memorial Day including its controversies

Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of retail discounts.

3 days ago

Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea was arrested in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Nov. 24, 2022 for the murder of Ga...

Larry D. Curtis

Man extradited from Mexico to Utah to face charges for murder of Gaby Ramos

A man suspected of killing a Utah woman has been extradited from Mexico City and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 36, arrived in Utah Friday in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

5 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Road along Nebo Loop completely washes out

A portion of the road up Payson Canyon along an area of the Nebo Loop has completely washed out.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Real-life ‘Fast and Furious’: Car sent flying over tow truck in Georgia, video shows