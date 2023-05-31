Farr West mayor asks Memorial Day vandals to step forward, take responsibility

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A group of kids allegedly destroyed Memorial Day celebration lights at the Smith Family Park, Farr West officials say.

Farr West Mayor Ken Phippen said the kids were with a group of people using a pavilion on Saturday.

“Some kids with this group of people used rocks and destroyed the lights that shine on the flags at Veteran’s Recognition Plaza,” Phippen said in a prepared statement to KSL.

The mayor said the veterans are trying to contact the parents so they can be held accountable and replace the lights. The veterans do not want to get police involved, but if the families don’t step forward, they will contact police.

“Veterans were very upset on Monday (Memorial Day) when they went to raise the flag, and there were no lights,” Phippen said.

He said fixing the destroyed lights would cost approximately $800 to $900.