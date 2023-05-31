Walker Kessler To Serve As NBA Finals Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler will serve as an NBA Finals media correspondent during the 2023 NBA Finals.

The league announced the partnership with some of the top rookies from the 2022-23 season on Wednesday before Thursday’s Game One tip-off.

“Paolo Banchero (@OrlandoMagic), Walker Kessler (@UtahJazz), Bennedict Mathurin (@Pacers) and Jalen Williams (@OKCThunder) will serve as NBA Finals media correspondents throughout the 2023 #NBAFinals. Follow along on the NBA App & NBA Social to see their coverage from the ground!” the league tweeted.

According to the Jazz, Kessler will join NBA social as a correspondent for their Game 2 coverage which is set to take place in Denver on Sunday.

Paolo Banchero (@OrlandoMagic), Walker Kessler (@UtahJazz), Bennedict Mathurin (@Pacers) and Jalen Williams (@OKCThunder) will serve as NBA Finals media correspondents throughout the 2023 #NBAFinals. Follow along on the NBA App & NBA Social to see their coverage from the ground! pic.twitter.com/IoAwG9U3VF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 31, 2023

Kessler Had Impressive Rookie Season

After being traded to the Jazz in July as a centerpiece in the Rudy Gobert blockbuster, Kessler quickly became a major piece of the Jazz rotation.

The Auburn product was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team, earning the honors after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks with the Jazz.

Due to a late-season concussion, Kessler came up just two field goal attempts short of qualifying as the league’s leader in field goal percentage at 72 percent.

WALKER KESSLER GAME-WINNING BLOCK 🚫 Jazz complete the 19-point comeback at home! pic.twitter.com/tudJsKrWvP — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2023

Kessler became the first rookie since Tim Duncan to have four games with at least seven blocks, and is the first player ever to record a double-double while shooting 100 percent from the field in his NBA debut.

The defensive stalwart was joined by Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, runner-up Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers guard Benedict Mathurin, and Sacramento Kings wing Keegan Murray on the All-Rookie First Team.

Kessler is just the eighth Jazz player to earn All-Rookie First Team honors.

The NBA Finals will kick off on Thursday night between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

