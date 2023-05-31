KSL Flood Watch
Walker Kessler To Serve As NBA Finals Correspondent

May 31, 2023, 2:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler will serve as an NBA Finals media correspondent during the 2023 NBA Finals.

The league announced the partnership with some of the top rookies from the 2022-23 season on Wednesday before Thursday’s Game One tip-off.

“Paolo Banchero (@OrlandoMagic), Walker Kessler (@UtahJazz), Bennedict Mathurin (@Pacers) and Jalen Williams (@OKCThunder) will serve as NBA Finals media correspondents throughout the 2023 #NBAFinals. Follow along on the NBA App & NBA Social to see their coverage from the ground!” the league tweeted.

According to the Jazz, Kessler will join NBA social as a correspondent for their Game 2 coverage which is set to take place in Denver on Sunday.

 

Kessler Had Impressive Rookie Season

After being traded to the Jazz in July as a centerpiece in the Rudy Gobert blockbuster, Kessler quickly became a major piece of the Jazz rotation.

The Auburn product was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team, earning the honors after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks with the Jazz.

Due to a late-season concussion, Kessler came up just two field goal attempts short of qualifying as the league’s leader in field goal percentage at 72 percent.

Kessler became the first rookie since Tim Duncan to have four games with at least seven blocks, and is the first player ever to record a double-double while shooting 100 percent from the field in his NBA debut.

The defensive stalwart was joined by Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, runner-up Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers guard Benedict Mathurin, and Sacramento Kings wing Keegan Murray on the All-Rookie First Team.

Kessler is just the eighth Jazz player to earn All-Rookie First Team honors.

The NBA Finals will kick off on Thursday night between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

