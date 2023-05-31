Utah State Football’s Mountain West TV Schedule Released

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Football’s Mountain West Conference national TV Schedule was released on Wednesday.

The Aggies will face four Mountain West foes at home and four on the road.

USU kicks off conference play with a road game against Air Force on September 15 at 6 p.m.

In three weeks in October, the Aggies will face Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Jose State. Every game aside from CSU will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

In November, USU will face off against San Diego State on the 4th, Nevada on the 11th, Boise State on the 18th, and New Mexico on the 24th.

Cache Valley sunsets in The Mav 😌🫶#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/9a9x2ENCyS — USU Football (@USUFootball) May 31, 2023

The SDSU road game will be broadcast on Fox Sports. The Boise State and New Mexico matchups can be seen on CBS.

Air Force, San Jose State, San Diego State, and New Mexico are all road games. Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, and Boise State will all make their way to Merlin Olsen Field to play in front of the Aggie fans.

Can you feel it??? Only 𝟭𝟬𝟮 more days until our first home game! 🤘🔥#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/qpceJlS59C — USU Football (@USUFootball) May 30, 2023

Utah State football went 6-7 in 2022. But, hopes are high heading into the 2023 season. The Aggies went 5-3 in conference play last year.

This included wins over four of the six Mountain West Conference teams that Utah State has on the schedule in 2023.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

