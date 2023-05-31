Utah Treasure Hunt 2023 releases first clue for $25,000 reward

The Utah Treasure Hunt 2023 has released its first poem clue for hunters looking for that $25,000 reward.

On Friday, the hosts, David Cline and John Maxim, released the first clue on the Utah Treasure Hunt website, saying that the chest containing the cash prize is hidden somewhere in Utah.

Here is the first clue:

According to the website, Cline and Maxim will release hints on their Instagram pages. You can also subscribe to an email list that will send out a hint every Friday.

The organizers said the treasure is in a safe area with cell phone service, so hunters will not have to go off trail, rock climb, or dig for the treasure.

“We want to remind everyone to treat the mountains and trails with the utmost respect and love. We are incredibly blessed to have some of the most beautiful mountains in the world right in our own backyard. Leave them cleaner than you found them,” stated the website.

Last year, three people found the $20,000 treasure at Ben Lomond Trail near North Ogden, Utah, just a week after the hunt began.