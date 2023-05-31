KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Utah Treasure Hunt 2023 releases first poem clue for $25,000 reward

May 31, 2023, 4:05 PM

A treasure chest filled with $20,000 is pictured during a press conference in the Best Buy parking ...

A treasure chest filled with $20,000 is pictured during a press conference in the Best Buy parking lot in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, as John Maxim and David Cline announce plans to hide the money in the Utah wilderness. (Deseret News/Kristin Murphy,)

(Deseret News/Kristin Murphy,)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

The Utah Treasure Hunt 2023 has released its first poem clue for hunters looking for that $25,000 reward.

On Friday, the hosts, David Cline and John Maxim, released the first clue on the Utah Treasure Hunt website, saying that the chest containing the cash prize is hidden somewhere in Utah.

Here is the first clue:

Begin your search where time was transcendent. Crack open the books they’re interdependent. Lift up your eyes and look for the mark. Hike to the tree that stands without bark. Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west. Not more than an hour you’ll know by its crest. Look down at your map to not wander with thirst. Remember two less than on top of the first. You’ll know you’re close where it’s time to frown. What points towards heaven but is upside down? Get off the road at the airplane without wings. Search from the shoulder and fortune it will bring. (Utah Treasure Hunt)

According to the website, Cline and Maxim will release hints on their Instagram pages. You can also subscribe to an email list that will send out a hint every Friday.

The organizers said the treasure is in a safe area with cell phone service, so hunters will not have to go off trail, rock climb, or dig for the treasure.

“We want to remind everyone to treat the mountains and trails with the utmost respect and love. We are incredibly blessed to have some of the most beautiful mountains in the world right in our own backyard. Leave them cleaner than you found them,” stated the website.

Last year, three people found the $20,000 treasure at Ben Lomond Trail near North Ogden, Utah, just a week after the hunt began.

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

Across Utah, people took time this Memorial Day to pause and remember those who sacrificed for our ...

Jed Boal

Utahns gather to honor true meaning of Memorial Day

Across Utah, people are taking time this Memorial Day to pause and remember those who sacrificed for our country.

3 days ago

The Hogle Zoo gorillas. (KSLTV)...

Karah Brackin

Hogle Zoo celebrates Mother’s Day with the primates

Mothers come with different family dynamics, structures, and stories, at the Hogle Zoo.

18 days ago

University of Utah graduate student Anna Daines holding up the U of U hand sign. (Courtesy: Anna Da...

Shelby Lofton

Utahns in England celebrate King Charles’ coronation

A group of Utahns celebrated King Charles III's coronation in London, England Saturday, the country's first coronation in 70 years. 

25 days ago

After a three-year shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hires Big H, a local favorite since 1959,...

Michael Houck

Hires Big H, Litzas Pizza will reopen remodeled West Valley location

After a three-year shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Utah restaurant chain will reopen its remodeled diner on Friday.

1 month ago

A beautiful day today from downtown Salt Lake City Ut! (Chris Williams)...

Michael Houck

Salt Lake City Marathon will close several roads from Downtown to Murray

The upcoming 2023 Salt Lake City Marathon will cause several roads in the Salt Lake City area to close throughout Saturday. 

1 month ago

Fans gather at the Salt Palace Convention Center for a weekend of cosplay and magic at Fan X. (KSL ...

Brooke Williams

Celebrity guests at Fan X 2023 revealed

Cosplayers and comic lovers will unite for the 10-year anniversary of Fan X, Salt Lake City's comic convention, this September, along with multiple celebrity guests recently announced.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Utah Treasure Hunt 2023 releases first poem clue for $25,000 reward